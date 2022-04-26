How a sleek multipurpose backpack brings parents freedom back to socializing at post-pandemic period?

New Sleek Backpack with Built-in Highchair Millennials Parents No. 1 Choice Set For 26th April Kickstarter Launch

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GillyGro backpack addresses the concerns of today's moms as they are now more cautious about hygiene, health and safety of their loved ones while slowly getting back to socializing with their community again.

A brainchild of Suphy, GillyGro Backpack is a multipurpose children's product brand created by a team of three moms for parents worldwide.

The primitive years of parenthood are filled with challenges. While it's a time for ultimate joy and happiness, going out with kids is a real challenge for new mommies, as packing all the stuff their little ones would need in a single backpack is a struggle.

Suphy, the inventor of the GillyGro backpack, was quoted as saying, "Being a successful career woman for so many years, I never thought this could ever happen. But that's how life works. In 2019, I was laid off from Tesla and was forced to consider my options. Finding a job that I truly enjoyed became extremely difficult when the pandemic struck. That's when I started thinking about things I could do outside of a 9-5 job, and eventually, I settled on learning to be an Amazon seller. I immediately found that selling on Amazon is quite competitive unless you have a unique product that can set you apart in this crowded e-commerce marketplace."

A year after her Amazon e-commerce journey, Suphy, together with her two girlfriends who are still in the process of raising young children, a top backpack manufacturer, and a top-notch industrial designer, decided to collaborate together to create GillyGro, a perfect baby backpack for moms and dads. GillyGro Backpack is now all set to be launched on the world's largest crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, with an aim to bring more parents on board with the idea.

Looking back at her own experiences, she adds, "Children's products brought back memories when I was still raising my son and was always on the lookout for potential products. I'm a busy mom who always takes him out to see friends and families, but I recall how difficult it was to carry all of the necessities to ensure that everything was covered for a full day outing. That's when I began to delve deeper into the creation of the GillyGro Backpack."

This all-in-one convertible backpack consists of a portable highchair, a diaper changing station, a napping spot, a picnic/activity mat, and a spacious carryall. A world away from the diaper bag of yesteryear. This multipurpose backpack with a built-in highchair has the functions, elegance, style, and convenience to help parents become the best version of themselves without feeling embarrassed with their backpack.

GillyGro boasts an ergonomic and sleek design that allows parents to maintain their style while ensuring they have everything for a full-day outing with their little ones. Its built-in dining booster seat ovations a hard plastic shell to support the kid's weight up to 55 lbs. and helps save parents from carrying a separate booster chair with them or worrying about germs from using a public highchair. The easy-to-clean detachable mat can be used for changing diapers, activity time, or napping spots.

Interested parents who find this to be a good product, please support GillyGro with their order and help encourage better baby products on the market, invented by moms who have been or are still going through the troubles. GillyGro is currently giving out a 25% - 50% reward for all orders placed during the Kickstarter Campaign period, which will run from 26th April to 4th June 2022.

Support GillyGro Kickstarter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gillygro/5-in-1-solution-backpack-for-active-parents

