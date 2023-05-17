How Niya Khatri, a Millennial Woman of Color Rallies and Empowers Other Women Amidst Desantis' Diversity Program Cuts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the recent controversy surrounding the DeSantis bill defunding diversity programs at Florida colleges, Niya Khatri has dedicated herself more than ever to support and uplift fellow women of color in the tech industry. Through her digital online platform, sixfeetcloser, a community with over 2,000 millennial women members, she provides support, mentorship, and empowerment, actively advocating for the advancement of women of color.

Pictured: Niyanta Khatri University students that received academic scholarships via DEI programs

Since the inception of sixfeetcloser, Niya has been amplifying the voices of women leaders and highlighting their achievements across various domains such as real estate, personal finance, and bridging the gender pay gap. Her experiences have reinforced her belief in the strength of diversity, particularly among women of color. As she paved the path for others, she found herself in the spotlight, prompting a realization of the importance of sharing her own story within the male-dominated tech sales industry. Overcoming imposter syndrome, she fearlessly imparts insights and actionable takeaways, focusing on growth and revenue strategies. Key subjects she has addressed include creating successful sales infrastructures from scratch and the transformative impact of AI in the sales landscape.

However, amidst the news of the diversity program cuts, Niya sees this as an opportunity to expand her impact. Recognizing the urgency to highlight the strength and significance of diversity and inclusion, she has reached out to local schools, her alma mater, and university career centers, collaborating with other women leaders to organize workshops, seminars, and networking events. The aim is to empower women of color in the tech industry, counteracting the impact of the diversity cuts by fostering resilience, and professional growth, and providing mentorship opportunities.

Niya firmly believes that the DEI efforts in college and at her company played a critical role in shaping who she is today - a successful sales tech and growth leader. Giving back to her community through sixfeetcloser is a vital step for her, creating a supportive ecosystem and sharing experiences to inspire and guide others. Her initiatives strive to cultivate resilience, foster professional growth, and provide mentorship opportunities for those facing challenges in the tech.

It has been a long way from Kathmandu to Pune to Colorado, with a pit stop in Toronto, and finally back in the Bay Area. Niya is a sales growth and business development professional based in SF.

