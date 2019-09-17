How Stormy Daniels and the Adult Entertainment Industry Have Changed Our Tastes, Behaviors, and Culture

RANDOLPH, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Stormy Daniels has become front page news. Some people have reproached her morals. There were those who admired her astute business sense. Still others wondered how the president of the United States could have let himself become involved, both physically and financially, with someone who had built a thriving career in the pornography industry.



Attitudes toward pornography have changed. Professor Edward Shorter, PhD, FRSC, the Harvard-trained social historian, is the author of many books, including the widely translated History of Psychiatry. Shorter wrote Stormy's World: Inside Porn with the idea that, "Porn drives desire. It gives people new tastes, new ideas that they want to act on."



As Dr. Shorter points out, "We aren't in the 1950s anymore. People today are able to enact their fantasies, and if they see something in porn they really like, they want to do it. This is a huge change in sexuality."



Porn stars, including Stormy Daniels, are part of the story of changing sexuality. Stormy has put porn stars in the headlines.



Penned by an academic historian writing a "hardcore" book, Stormy's World offers a generally positive picture of porn. But it is not advocacy. Dr. Shorter admits there are aspects of porn that are socially very problematic. Child porn, for example, is wholly unacceptable.



With five of the most fifty frequently visited websites belonging to porn, and Pornhub getting an average of 81 million visitors a day in 2017, it seems that porn has moved into the mainstream. Dr. Shorter shows us how the adult entertainment industry teaches us, shapes our behavior, and enhances our lives.



Stormy's World: Inside Porn

Edward Shorter, PhD, FRSC

BPT Press

Trade paperback

978-0-9842285-5-3

$20.00

Kindle

B07XSLLH1T

$9.99

www.edwardshorterauthor.com

Professor Edward Shorter, PhD, FRSC



A Harvard-trained social historian, Edward Shorter has held the Hannah Professorship in the History of Medicine at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Medicine since 1991. In 1996 he was cross-appointed as Professor of Psychiatry in recognition of his rising profile as a historian of psychiatry. He is the author of numerous books on the evolution of the discipline, including The Madness of Fear: A History of Catatonia (2018); A History of Psychiatry (1997); Before Prozac (2009); How Everyone Became Depressed (2013); and What Psychiatry Left Out of the DSM-5 (2015). His latest book is Stormy's World: Inside Porn (2019).

