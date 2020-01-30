How "Suite" It Is This Valentine's Day Chicago's First Omakase Restaurant in a Hotel Suite Opens February 14th

Step inside Suite 202 at Hotel Lincoln and you'll be enveloped in intimacy. Chicagoans will love the cozy (500 square foot) space with warm wood millwork and the jewel tones of the velvet furniture giving it a touch of Japanese flair. A six-seat cocktail bar is cast in stone and finished with a solid wood top. The main lounge seating area is set up just like a living room, with plenty of small side tables for drinks and cushioned ottomans for flexible seating all bathed in beautiful cask of chandelier light. The main attraction, the six-seat sushi bar is tucked into the back of the suite where the bed once was.

It is at that sushi bar you will experience a 17-course 60-minute omakase sushi dining extravaganza for $125 which is inclusive of tax and gratuity. You will feel as if Executive Chef Kin Wangchuk is your own personal chef as he creates 17 delectable pieces of nigiri sushi ranging from succulent botan ebi to prized Hokkaido uni all made from sustainable fish sourced from all over the world. Chef Kin trained at perennial Michelin star restaurants Masa and Cagen in New York City and will now create his sushi masterpieces in front of Chicago's only in suite omakase audience. Chef Kin will guide you through the meal and provide you a truly exclusive experience. An experienced maitre'd will check in to suggest sake or cocktail pairings depending on the course or your taste.

While many hotel rooms have mini bars, Sushi Suite 202 will offer a self-service sake vending machine where guests can select 3 sakes for $30. While you are waiting for your turn at the sushi bar you can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails.

If 60 minutes at the sushi bar and a few hours in the cocktail lounge isn't enough for you, you'll be able buy out the entire space for a party of up to 30. After your guests leave, you'll be able to sleep the night away in the adjoining suite next door for an additional fee.

Sushi Suite 202 is located inside the Hotel Lincoln at 1816 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614 open seven days a week. Reservations will open to the public January 31st and will go quickly with opening day set for February 14th. There will be a total of 30 seating's each Sunday-Thursday nights with 36 seating's Friday & Saturday.

Hours of Operation

SUNDAY-THURSDAY: 5 PM – 12:00 PM

SEATING'S at 5:00, 6:15, 7:30, 8:45,10:00 PM

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: 5PM - 1AM

SEATING'S at 5:00, 6:15, 7:30, 8:45,10:00, 11:15PM

Text Only - 312-818-1156

Instagram: @sushisuite

www.sushisuite.com

About Sushi Suite & simplevenue

The Sushi Suite brand created the world's first ever hotel room turned restaurant. Guests check in at the front desk and receive a room key that gives them access to a once-in-a-lifetime, exclusive experience featuring an intimate 4-6 seat sushi counter. Sushi Suite's timed 60-minute omakase experience features the freshest of fish, both locally sourced, and brought in from all over the world. Seasoned sushi chefs serve diners directly, guiding them through the meal, and providing a truly exclusive experience. The high-end cuisine is greatly complimented by a craft selection of handmade cocktails, imported sake, and rare Japanese whiskies. Sushi Suite is presented by simplevenue, an NYC-based hospitality group specializing in micro restaurants, and in bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces. With more than 15 years of experience, simplevenue brings an elegant and new-age touch to a classic take on the old school sushi counter. Sushi Suite currently has locations inside an unmarked 10th floor hotel room at Hotel 3232 in NoMad in NYC, at the iconic former Versace Mansion in Miami, and now in Chicago at the Hotel Lincoln.

