How to Have a Killer Body for Beach Body Month In June without Hitting the Gym

MIAMI, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here it comes again – the dreaded bathing suit and shorts season – and thanks to 65-year-old Christie Brinkley, who just posed in a skimpy bikini on her Instagram account, even age is no longer an excuse for covering up. Fortunately, there's help for people who hate the gym and would rather have a root canal than try on a bathing suit let alone wear one in public.

Renowned health and fitness guru Adita Yrizarry-Lang can help prepare men and women to rock their bathing suits without deprivation, starvation and non-stop workouts. She may even change their entire outlook on health and fitness.

Yrizarry-Lang is a 30-year fitness and wellness educator and the author of SuperPowers: A Busy Woman's Guide to Health and Happiness; the book was designed to be a guide for nutrition, exercise, relaxation, and happiness for women who multitask and need to fit everything in.

Yrizarry-Lang has been seen on NBC, quoted in Shape and Fitness and has traveled internationally helping people of all ages achieve great nutrition and weight loss by making simple changes in their lives.

In an interview, she can discuss:

Why June is the best time to get in shape.

Why playing in the dirt with your kids is more effective than working out at the gym and what other everyday activities can replace miserable workouts.

How something as basic as drinking more water will get you to lose ten pounds.

Ways eating ice cream can be good for you and why you should put coconut oil in your ice coffee.

How women can prioritize their own needs this summer even with the kids out of school.

About Adita Yrizarry-Lang

Adita Yrizarry-Lang is a nutritional guru, mind-body coach, an advocate for healthy living and author who has devoted more than 30 years to the wellness industry. She has been featured in Shape and Fitness magazines and has had fitness products for sale through TJ Maxx and Marshalls. Yrizarry-Lang holds a degree in holistic nutrition, is an Lv3 holistic lifestyle coach through the Chek Institute, and has been accredited by several health organizations. She has trained thousands of fitness professionals worldwide and often speaks at schools, Fortune 500 companies, and private organizations on the benefits of quality foods, longevity, and amazing health.

