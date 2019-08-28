"How to Make a Million Dollars" Goes On Sale; Is There Hope for People Who Hate Their Jobs?

KEY WEST, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As self-made millionaire and entrepreneur Brian Teasley releases his new book, "How to Make a Million Dollars", the vast majority of Americans are bored at work. Surveys show 70% of Americans do not like their jobs and over half do them just to "make a living". To commemorate the launch of his new book, Teasley is challenging Americans to get a grip on their lives and work to become millionaires.

America is enjoying record high employment, but discontent with jobs remains high. While wages are rising, job satisfaction is not. Findings from multiple studies show:

80% of American workers are dissatisfied with their jobs (Deloitte)

70% of American workers say they are not at all engaged in their work (Gallup)

55% of private sector workers say their job is "Just what they do to make a living", and that it does not give them a "sense of identity". (Pew Research Center)

70% of hourly workers report they are likely to seek a new position in the near future (Shiftboard)

"While everyone says they hate their job, nobody does anything about it. I wrote this book so anyone with the entrepreneurial spirit can learn how to make a million dollars -and get away from jobs they hate", says author Brian Teasley.

The book is a "How-To" manual and true entrepreneurial story. It explores and details the method Teasley used to make a million dollars. The successful entrepreneur and U.S. patent recipient recounts his own and other self-made millionaire's experiences as he reviews some of the greatest success stories in American history.

All in hopes of liberating people from jobs they hate.

About the Author: Brian Teasley is a self-made millionaire, entrepreneur, inventor, professor and author. He has worked for top advertising agencies in the world and Fortune 100 companies. He received a U.S. patent for creating the world's first GPS Tour Guide System. CNN, The New York Times and USA Today have featured his work.

How to Make a Million Dollars

By Brian Teasley

Ingram Spark – On-Sale Now – Price $27.00/$19.99/$9.99 – Pages 248

ISBN 978-1-7332531-0-9 (Hardback – Ingram / Amazon)

