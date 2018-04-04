How to plan the perfect Palm Springs retreat

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Like real estate, planning a retreat is all about location, location, location.

The Monkey Tree, a mid-century hotel in Palm Springs, California, is a favored destination for creative retreat planners

Whether it's a yoga, writing, or an intimate corporate retreat, if it's not held in the right place, it won't yield results. That's what makes Palm Springs the perfect spot for a retreat — it's easy to get to by car and airplane, the weather is ideal year round, and because the town has such a laid-back vibe, it's easy to eliminate distractions. And with so many boutique hotels, retreat planners can readily find one that offers the perfect retreat experience for their audience.

Kathy Friedle of 16-room The Monkey Tree Hotel regularly works with facilitators who host retreats at her mid-century property in Palm Springs. Friedle says that when planning a retreat, it's important to share with the hotel all the basics: the number of attendees; the types of space desired, the equipment needed (for example: a television, podium, microphone), activities planned, and how meals will be handled. A sample itinerary goes a long way towards helping hoteliers meet a group's needs.

During retreats at the hotel, guests move freely from larger meeting rooms to smaller breakaway spaces to the pool. "It's a great opportunity to get some fresh air and work in a different environment to get the creative juices flowing," Friedle says.

By matching the size of the retreat to the hotel property, retreat hosts gain efficiencies in pricing and support. Atmosphere is essential as it helps drive interest and engagement—two critical factors for fitness and creative retreat facilitators who generate revenue from attendance. At the 10-room Three Fifty Hotel, the pool is the perfect place to set out yoga mats and take in views of the looming San Jacinto Mountains. Manager Laura Slipak says because of its size and apartment-style rooms, the hotel could also easily be rented out for a fitness or corporate leadership retreat or just a private weekend.

"To be able to fully focus on a retreat, you need to have peace and tranquility, and that's what makes the Three Fifty Hotel a little gem in the desert," she adds.

