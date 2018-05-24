How to Respond to Our Children in Crisis: Raising Mediators Calls Parents to Step Back in and Deliberately Teach Their Children Effective Conflict Resolution

PROVO, Utah, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediator, conflict coach, and mother of five, Emily de Schweinitz Taylor, has recently published Raising Mediators: How Smart Parents Transform Sibling Conflict and Empower Their Children, to address a growing crisis among our children across the country.

As Taylor explains, "As parents witnessing our children in crisis across the nation, we cannot waive our flags and surrender to a culture of division, misunderstanding, and violence. Instead, we must turn our attention, emphasis, and love home toward teaching our children how to deal with conflict effectively—every single day we get to spend with them."

As Taylor explains in Raising Mediators, "What is not deliberately taught…may be subject to the whims of circumstance, peers, school setting, or other influential adults (Raising Mediators). We cannot afford to leave the learning of critical life skills such as empathy, perspective taking, and collaborative problem solving to chance." Further, Taylor continues, "Rather than assume children will independently pick up the necessary socio-emotional skills needed to manage conflict in their lives, we need to teach communication skills directly when appropriate circumstances surface in daily life (Raising Mediators)." Rather than leaving conflict resolution skills to chance, Raising Mediators puts powerful principles into the hands of children's foremost conflict resolution teachers: their parents.

Raising Mediators is a call to action to parents everywhere. In line with the idea that the hand that rocks the cradle, rules the world, Taylor invites dedicated, courageous parents, alongside adults of goodwill throughout the world, to start teaching parent-led mediation principles to our rising generation (and ourselves). Parent attention toward teaching and learning conflict resolution skills cannot wait until a more peaceful or convenient time. Instead, parents begin waging peace at home until we become an entire, determined nation committed to peace every day, everywhere with every person.

Emily de Schweinitz Taylor is a certified mediator, conflict coach, communications trainer, and mother of five growing children. She holds master's degrees from the University of Denver in conflict resolution and the University of Chicago in international policy. Emily is passionate about building bridges between cultures, learning new communication styles, and finding peace in everyday life using parent-led mediation principles. www.raisingmediators.com

For more information about Raising Mediators, or to schedule an interview with Emily de Schweinitz Taylor, please contact her by phone at 720-877-1587 or email: 195826@email4pr.com. www.raisingmediators.com, www.collaborativebookworks.com, www.emtaylorcommunications.com

Book Information:

Raising Mediators: How Smart Parents Use Mediation to Transform Sibling Conflict and Empower Their Children

Raising Mediators is available for purchase at Amazon.com and ingramspark.com

Published by Collaborative Book Works, an imprint of Em Taylor Communications, LLC

ISBN: 978-0-9991717-0-7, ISBN: 978-0-9991717-1-4 (ebook)

"I have read many, many parenting books since having my first child 14 years ago, but none of those books were as useful and validating as Raising Mediators." -Patty H., parent and family education professional

