Howard University Student Justin Edwards Named 2018 Truman Scholar

"The Howard University community is extremely proud that our rising scholar, Justin Edwards, has been selected for the prestigious Truman Award, and I had the esteemed pleasure of calling him with the good news while he's studying abroad in Rome," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "Justin exemplifies our motto of 'truth and service' through his volunteerism and entrepreneurial endeavors."

Born in Lafayette, La., Edwards is the founder and president of the VISION Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization which promotes scholarship, educational achievement, leadership, professional development, community service and social activism. Edwards is the 11th Truman Scholar in Howard history, and the 3rd Truman Scholar in the last consecutive three years.

"I have been tremendously blessed to have achieved many of the goals I have set for myself and I think a large reason for this is that others have helped create a "vision" for my future," said Edwards. "I want to help others to do the same so that they can be successful."

Edwards' campus involvement includes being a member of the elite Freshman Leadership Academy, serving as an executive board member of HUMBLE, and a member of the College of Arts and Science Honors Program. During the summer of 2016, Justin traveled to China to engage in a cultural immersion trip with the Freshman Leadership Academy. Additionally, he was valedictorian of his class at Lafayette High School in 2015.

Recipients of the Truman Scholarship receive a $30,000 scholarship toward graduate school and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare them for careers in public service leadership. Recipients must be U.S. citizens, have outstanding leadership potential and communication skills, be in the top quarter of their class, and be committed to careers in government or the non-profit sector.

