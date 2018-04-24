HPD Software Wins Queen's Award for Enterprise For Second Time

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious business awards. The International Trade category recognises outstanding growth in overseas earnings and year-on-year growth in overseas sales over a six-year period. Each year thousands of businesses enter this prestigious award programme.

HPD Software was selected on the basis of its international presence in over 50 markets globally and for its recent market expansion, notably in Lebanon, Democratic Republic of Congo, United Arab Emirates and Jordan. The increased growth, largely helped by a subscription based pricing model which makes HPD LendScape finance software affordable to smaller enterprise businesses. Another key contributor to the international expansion is the ability to localize the HPD LendScape platform features; language, currencies, taxation rules and working/non-working days can easily be adapted. HPD also stimulate business innovation by funding internal education programmes for banks who wish to develop new client offerings. In 2017, 22 students were educated in factoring, courtesy of a bursary HPD funded via Factor's Chain International.

Kevin Day, CEO at HPD Software, said: "We were very pleased to win The Queen's Award for International Trade in 1999, and I feel honored and privilieged to work with an exceptional team of people who have achieved this again - almost 20 years later."

"HPD's mission is to provide comprehensive and flexible software solutions for the global working capital finance industry. We are proud of our international reputation and this accolade will help to support our growth."

About HPD Software

With offices in the UK, USA and Australia, founded in 1982, HPD Software support banks and finance providers to develop and deliver working capital finance solutions. Global corporations and niche firms world wide trust HPD Software's invoice finance and data gathering solutions to help manage over 50,000 clients world wide.

About the Queen's Award

HM The Queen bestows the awards on the advice of the UK Prime Minister, who is assisted by an Advisory Committee that includes representatives of UK Government, industry and commerce, and the trade unions.

