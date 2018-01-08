HPE, PTC, and Wind River Join Effort to Speed IoT Software Purchasing

The RFP template will be discussed at this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where large numbers of OEMs that buy IoT solutions will see it for the first time. The IMC developed a template RFP document earlier this year in a wiki-based, open-source process with input from more than 100 IoT buyers, and has now retained a third-party consultancy to validate vendors against the RFP. The validation process, conducted by UK-based Beecham Research, includes surveying vendors for responses to the RFP, contacting their customers anonymously for references, and a hands-on analysis of the platforms for ease-of-use.

"No other industry group or major consultancy is talking to buyers at scale and looking at the actual IoT sales process. My staff spends a lot of time responding to RFPs. The IMC's RFP program gives us a report from a credible third-party that allows us to respond to RFPs more quickly, as well as a place to send potential buyers where they can access a template RFP document and learn more. If this program reduces my sales cycle, even just incrementally, it will be well worth it," says Volkhard Bregulla, VP of Global Industries, Manufacturing, & Distribution at HPE, with a seat on the IMC board.

IMC rank-and-file membership comes from 24 different vertical markets on every continent, and a plurality self-identify as "operations", meaning that they are unlikely versed in communications technology. "The template RFP provides a non-technical reference, and can go a long way in establishing a common language for IoT technology among people actually doing the buying," says Bregulla.

