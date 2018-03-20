Huami Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 26, 2018

Huami Corporation

04:45 ET

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 26, 2018

BEIJING, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, before market open on Monday, March 26, 2018.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 26, 2018 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 26, 2018). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US Toll Free:

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China:

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Passcode:

10118200

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the call until April 2, 2018 by dialing:

US Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free:

855-669-9658

Replay Passcode:

10118200

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.huami.com/.

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In the first nine months of 2017, Huami shipped 11.6 million units of smart wearable devices, more than any other company in the world. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry.  Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.  In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi, a leading mobile internet company and global consumer electronics brand, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Huami Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
Tel: +86-10-5940-3255
E-mail:  ir@huami.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6201
E-mail:  huami@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Alan Wang
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail:  huami@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huami-corporation-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-on-march-26-2018-300616504.html

SOURCE Huami Corporation

