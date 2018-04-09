Huang Kuhan -- Reshaping Asset Management in Asia Through Education

Asia Value Capital is an asset management company based in Shanghai with a value-oriented approach. The company's founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Huang Kuhan, has over 20 years' experience in the finance industry in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Mainland China. He spent half of that time devoted to value investing.

Value investing is an investment philosophy derived from Benjamin Graham's studies. Benjamin Graham was a professor at Columbia University, a famed investor and the author of Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis. Value investing, an investment style that is not as popular in Asia as in the Western community, believes that investors should first determine an "intrinsic" value for a stock that is independent from the market consensus and perceive themselves, the investor, as actual business owners.

"It's not news that the asset management industry in Asia is still dominated by momentum trading and short-term speculation," said Harrison Cao, a former UBS executive director and a veteran in the industry. Cao expressed his disappointment but added that he believes there are people with both the passion and wisdom in this business that might reshape the industry, and he thinks Huang is one of them, who he believes is the No.1 value investor in Taiwan, even one of the best in Asia.

In Mainland China, finance is too often viewed as a numbers game, but Huang believes it can serve greater meaning. He said entrepreneurs must have a sense of purpose and the willingness to contribute to society. To Huang and Asia Value Capital, that sense of purpose and contribution is through education. They give back to society and nurture young talent to bring changes to the industry in the future.

Huang created the "Courtyard Seminar" project and invited Antony W. Chang, known as the "Father of the Futures Market of Taiwan", and the Gu Suhua, "the Securities Queen of Taiwan", to work on this idea together. The project includes a wide range of courses to inspire young people to understand the "rules of money" and the meaning of "value" in order to prepare them for bringing a positive impact to the world.

The program, "Change in One Second", is probably the boldest and most important part of "Courtyard Seminar", as its aim is directed towards children and it takes various forms including illustrated books, games and drama. According to Gu, translating financial knowledge into the "language" of children will help shape their understanding of value and money.

Game-changers like Huang and his team are planting seeds to cultivate the next generation of value investors in Asia. Hopefully, more game-changers will be on their way.

