LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant mid-August Sale is set to launch on COSRX's official TikTok Shop @cosrx.tiktokshop, offering incredible discounts on popular skincare products from August 15th to 29th. During this period, beauty enthusiasts can enjoy up to 45% off select products, including a range of snail mucin products and the best combos of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, making it the perfect time to stock up on skincare that can elevate one's skin to #MirrorSkin.

Highlights of the sale include:

Huge Discounts on Skincare for #MirroSkin at TikTok Shop’s Mid-August Sale

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence – 40% off , now $15.00 USD

, now Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream – 40% off , now $15.60 USD

, now Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream – 40% off , now $16.80 USD

, now Advanced Snail Mucin Gel Cleanser – 40% off , now $10.80 USD

, now Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence 100ml + The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum 150ml – 45% off , now $30.25 USD

, now Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence 100ml + Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream (Jar type) 100ml – 45% off , now $28.05 USD

, now The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum + The Retinol 0.5 Oil – 45% off , now $30.25 USD

, now The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum + Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence + Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream – 45% off, now $44.55 USD

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Known for its unusual smooth, stretchy texture, this glow-boosting staple has the entire beauty community obsessed. The hashtag #COSRXsnailmucin has garnered up to 97 million views on TikTok alone, no doubt due to the viral Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence's ability to reduce redness and soothe dry patches, leaving the skin with an even skin tone and luminous glow that reflects like a mirror #MirrorSkin. The Snail Essence has many protective properties and contains ingredients that help repair the skin. Studies have shown that it helps hydrate dry skin, strengthen the skin barrier, stimulate collagen production, and heal wounds.

Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream

Enriched with 92% snail mucin, this plumping cream has been formulated to boost skin elasticity and help increase the skin's radiance. While the idea of applying a product containing snail mucin to the skin might sound daunting at first, countless users have found that the experience is quite the opposite. The gel-cream formula feels refreshing on the skin, and while it's slightly sticky at first, the skin absorbs it quickly. It also doubles as a great makeup primer layering nicely under foundation.

To use this moisturizer effectively, start by cleansing your skin. After cleansing, apply a small amount of Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Then, take a dime-sized amount of the Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream and apply it all over your face and neck.

For more details and to take advantage of these limited time offers, visit TikTok Shop.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

