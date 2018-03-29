Huge farmland auction brings sales of over $17.6 million

"There had been very little land auctioned in the Grant County area in the last couple of years, so a lot of people were watching this closely for signs of how strong the land market is. We got a clear answer to that question, with more than half the land selling for more than $8,500 per acre and a number of tracts exceeding $9,000," said Steffes representative Ashley Huhn.

"We seemed to be seeing several factors. There was some pent-up demand, to be sure. But some investors may also be seeking the steady returns of quality farmland in light of the volatility we are seeing in financial markets," said Huhn.

The two-hour auction featured active bidding by both investors and operators. Approximately 40 percent of the land sold to investors.

Most of the land was tillable, but the auction also included a modern cattle feeding facility, four confinement hog finishing units, three residences and some recreational land.

