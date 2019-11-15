Hughes Resigns From Charter Revision Commission Of Detroit
Nov 15, 2019, 16:58 ET
DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit resident Laura Hughes today resigned from the Charter Revision Commission of Detroit, citing increased workload from a national opportunity that will require extensive travel. Hughes is a change strategist with Volte where she continues to improve the lives of families and children through public and private partnerships, restructuring, and performance-based investments. The resignation is effective immediately.
In her resignation letter addressed to Board Chairwoman Carol Weaver, Hughes said: "I acutely recognize and appreciate the importance of the Charter Revision Commission and I am grateful to the people of the City of Detroit who elected me to this esteemed position. I have a new major national client that will require my full attention so I am respectfully resigning my Charter Revision Commission seat. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of Detroit."
MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, crobar@robarpr.com
SOURCE Laura Hughes
Share this article