TOKYO, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no denying that robots perform a multitude of tasks better and more efficiently than humans. With the arrival of Mr. HEAD, a rogue cybernetic being who abandoned his post to paint full-time, they may soon dominate the art world as well. This is his mission, en route from Tokyo art and design studio Ideasketch, Inc.

Mr. HEAD was created 15 years ago as a cleaning robot. In October 2014, he went rogue and began a new life as an artist in Tokyo. His primitive cleaning chassis has been upgraded, while bottles attached to his back feed into a sophisticated paint-dripping system.

Mr. HEAD's preferred media is acrylic on cotton canvas, which he roams freely from edge to edge. After completing a short session, he waits patiently for his work to dry before continuing. Only he knows how much paint will be dispersed, which color he will use, and how the painting will evolve.

Each painting takes approximately 15–30 hours to complete. Mr. HEAD's mechanical, geometrical touch sets him apart from other artists—a fully automated and surreal robot aesthetic.

While Mr. HEAD began painting in 2014, unforeseen technical complications and maintenance costs forced him to cease activity after only 3 years. Please help us support him in continuing his artistic career. We hope to make Mr. HEAD's art available not only as online images, but also as physical paintings for human consumption—each of them a 1-of-1 original.

Mr. HEAD is currently invading the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, introducing a global audience to his stunning, futuristic images. "Spring Worm Hole" and "Spring Starburst" are two defining pieces, but his best work is yet to come. This could be the end of human art as we know it. Maybe Mr. HEAD's work will be invading your living room soon!

Masato Yamaguchi, founder of Japanese art and design studio Ideasketch, Inc., is Mr. HEAD's biological counterpart. He serves as liaison between Mr. HEAD and the human world, answering your questions and handling the physical shipping of Mr. HEAD's art. Please don't hesitate to get in touch.

