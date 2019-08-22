Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market - Global Outlook to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Opportunities, and Recommendations
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Machine Interface (HMI) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market accounted for $3.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.
The rising need for efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant and the evolution of industrial internet of things (IIOT) & growing demand for smart automation solution are some of the key factors propelling market growth. However, a complex designing structure of human-machine interface is hindering the market.
In addition, Integration of micro programmable logic controllers (PLCs) with HMI and technological advancements of open platform architecture or OPA resulting in improvement of the migration process is providing ample opportunities.
Human Machine Interface has become the standard interface for operator control on new and upgraded plant equipment and process control systems. Simply, an HMI is a central control system that communicates operator inputs and receives real-time data and feedback from a PLC logic controller. An HMI provides an important visual of what is going on inside the control system. It records important production information including cycle counts, times, and recipes for different processes.
Amongst end user, discrete Industries is segmented due to manufacturing in discrete industries is often characterized by very high complexity and limited volume or low complexity and high volume. These industries often have individual or separate production units. A discrete product at the end of its lifecycle can be broken down into its components and they can be recycled.
By geography, North America is dominated owing to Factors such as growth in the discrete industries, high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, and increasing demand for advanced software solutions in the manufacturing industries are propelling the growth of the market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Industrial Personal Computers (PCs)
5.2.1 Input/Output Devices
5.2.2 Processors
5.2.3 Storage Devices
5.2.4 Other Industrial Personal Computers (PCs)
5.3 Interface Software
5.4 Display Terminals
5.4.1 Infrared & Dispersive Signal Touchscreens
5.4.2 Near-Field Imaging Touchscreens
5.4.3 Capacitive Touchscreens
5.4.4 Resistive Touchscreens
6 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Cloud-Based
6.2.2 On-Premise
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Indicator
6.3.2 Processor/Computer
6.3.3 Keypad
6.3.4 Joystick
6.3.5 Advanced Pc-Based
6.3.6 Advanced Panel-Based
6.3.7 Basic HMI
6.3.8 Display
6.4 Services
7 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Rubber Keypads
7.3 Touch Screen
7.4 Interface Software
7.5 Remote Panel
7.6 Membrane Switches
8 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Direct Sales Channels
8.3 Indirect Sales Channels
9 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Configuration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Embedded
9.3 Standalone
10 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Motion Human Machine Interface (HMI)
10.3 Bionic Human Machine Interface (HMI)
10.4 Tactile Human Machine Interface (HMI)
10.5 Optical Human Machine Interface (HMI)
10.6 Acoustic Human Machine Interface (HMI)
11 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Healthcare
11.3 Gaming
11.4 Factory Automation
11.5 Automobiles
11.6 Electronic Consumer Applications
11.7 Smartphone and Tablets
12 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By End-User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Discrete Industries
12.2.1 Semiconductor and Electronics
12.2.2 Paper, Packaging, and Printing
12.2.3 Aerospace and Defense
12.2.4 Medical Devices
12.2.5 Automotive
12.3 Process Industries
12.3.1 Pharmaceutical
12.3.2 Food and Beverages
12.3.3 Oil and Gas
12.3.4 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
12.3.5 Energy and Power
12.3.6 Metals and Mining
12.3.7 Others Process Industries
12.3.7.1 Water & Wastewater
12.3.7.2 Pulp & Paper
13 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 ABB Ltd
15.2 Honeywell International, Inc
15.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.4 Schneider Electric Se
15.5 Siemens AG
15.6 General Electric Co.
15.7 Kontron AG
15.7 Advantech Co., Ltd.
15.8 Emerson Electric Co.
15.9 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
15.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
