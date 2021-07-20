Humidi.co signals the end of single use plastics, with the launch of HumidiNaturals™, a plastic-free, packaging, and labeling solution

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry has a plastic problem. An estimated 1 million tons of plastic waste were generated from the cannabis industry in 2019. 75% of this plastic is believed to not have been recycled, as this waste piles up, so do the microplastics and nano plastics found entering our landscapes, oceans, and food supply chains.

Humidi.co offers a sustainable solution where other products fall short, leaving behind only CO2 and water. Tweet this Humidi Naturals - Home compostable packaging that contains NO plastic. Products can be composted at home, breaking down to only CO2 and water.

"Our goal is to remove 750 thousand pounds of plastic from the cannabis supply chain by replacing current plastic offerings with our plant-based, bio-polymer blends." Jonathan Heiniemi, founder, and CEO of Humidi.co continued, "our products are designed to degrade within 14-18 months."

Humidi has found a viable alternative to plastic with HumidiNaturals™ and this technology will enable cannabis producers and enthusiasts to enjoy their products without negatively impacting the environment.

Humidi.co offers a sustainable solution where other sustainable products fall short, leaving behind only CO2 and water, without the need for industrial composting facilities or generating harmful micro-plastics. Products now available are preroll tubes, 3oz containers, shrink bands, child resistant lids and water dispersible labels.

Sustainable: HumidiNaturals ™ are plant-based and 100% compostable, biodegradable and contain NO plastic

About Humidi.co Humidi.co is dedicated to "Changing the World Through Packaging"; with new sustainable options we are working to change the narrative on packaging and what it means to our environment. Humidi.co has been servicing the cannabis industry with bulk and retail packaging for over 10 years.

