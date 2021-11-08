Hundreds of lives lost in home oxygen fires: new report

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 500 fires involving home oxygen, resulting in over 300 deaths including two firefighters, have been reported by US media since 2017, a new study has revealed.

There were reports of over 130 serious injuries, including a further two firefighters, and injuries to nearly 200 other people, among them 17 firefighters and two police officers. Nearly 200 properties were reportedly destroyed during this period, with fires resulting in damage to over 70 neighboring buildings, and over 100 incidents leading to residents forced out of their properties.

The research, conducted by BPR Medical, also examines the impact of burn injuries from home oxygen fires. Over 1,000 patients are treated for burns from fires involving home oxygen every year. Severe burn cases can cost $1 million to treat and very complex cases can exceed $10 million. This suggests the cost of treating victims could run into hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

567 incidents reported by the media ( December 2017 - July 2021 ).

- ). 316 reported deaths; one every four days.

Two firefighters killed attending home oxygen fires in the past three years.

Exploding cylinders referenced in a third of reported home oxygen fires.

Nearly a third of incidents resulted in the destruction of the resident's, or another, dwelling.

Majority of oxygen fires (70%) either caused, or likely to have been caused, by patients smoking while using oxygen therapy.

Citing a study by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the report says patient education alone is not a solution. The center distributed low-cost thermal fuses, which cut off the flow of oxygen in the tubing in the event of a fire and found the number of patients admitted to hospital with oxygen-related burns dropped by two-thirds.

Richard Radford, Managing Director, BPR Medical: "Home oxygen fires represent a material public health issue.

"The evidence for fitting thermal fuses to oxygen tubing, alongside other measures, continues to grow. An American home oxygen user is 20 times more likely to die in a home oxygen fire than a home oxygen user in England, where they are fitted as standard.

"There is a risk of fire for all home oxygen patients, and universal use of firebreaks would be ideal. Installing firebreaks among high-risk patients, however, could significantly reduce the impact of these devastating fires."

