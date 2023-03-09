Hunting equipment market in Americas to grow at a CAGR of 1.47% from 2022 to 2027, Growing prominence of hunters as conservationists to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the size of the hunting equipment market in Americas is estimated to grow by USD 733.75 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.47% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The growing prominence of hunters as conservationists is a key trend in the market. Hunters contribute to funding that supports wildlife conservation through various federal and state-level programs in countries such as the US and Canada. For instance, the Duck Stamp is mandatory for waterfowl hunting in the US, and about 98% of the revenue generated from its sales is used for wildlife conservation and habitat management. Therefore, the growing prominence of hunters as conservationists will positively influence the hunting equipment market in Americas during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Americas Hunting Equipment Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Hunting equipment market in Americas - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (firearms, ammunition and accessories, and archery equipment and knives) and end-user (commercial and personal).

The firearms segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Some examples of firearms used for hunting include rifles, shotguns, muzzleloaders, primitive firearms, pistols, and handguns. Hunters who use rifles and shotguns for game and bird hunting should carry equipment licenses. However, the regulations are less stringent for the use of muzzleloaders, primitive firearms, and handguns. Firearm permit holders can hunt with any legal equipment during hunting season in the US and Canada . These factors are expected to drive the growth of the firearms segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including historic data (2017 to

Hunting equipment market in Americas – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rise in popularity of online sales is driving the hunting equipment market growth in the Americas.

Countries such as the US, Canada , and Mexico have high internet penetrations, which has led to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in the Americas.

, and have high internet penetrations, which has led to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in the Americas. Hunting equipment providers in the region offer a wide range of equipment, such as crossbows, arrows and shafts, firearms, ammunition, rifle scopes, and game calls, through their websites.

E-commerce platforms enable customers to compare product features and prices, which helps in decision-making.

The growth in logistics infrastructure in developing economies such as Mexico and Argentina will also encourage vendors to offer products online.

and will also encourage vendors to offer products online. Therefore, the growing popularity of online sales is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The seasonal nature of business is challenging the hunting equipment market growth in the Americas.

The revenue generated from the sales of hunting equipment in the Americas is highly dependent on the season.

For instance, in the US, Canada , and Argentina , hunting is prohibited during the closed season.

, and , hunting is prohibited during the closed season. The open season for hunting depends on the breeding period of animals. For instance, in New Hampshire , the open season for wild turkey is in May, while deer can be hunted from October to December.

, the open season for wild turkey is in May, while deer can be hunted from October to December. Therefore, seasonal fluctuations in hunting activities are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this hunting equipment market in Americas report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hunting equipment market in Americas between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hunting equipment market in Americas and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the hunting equipment market in Americas

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market size is expected to increase by USD 26.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers personal protective equipment (PPE) market segmentations by product (protective clothing, hand and arm protection, protective footwear, respiratory protection, and others), end-user (manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,958.49 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (firefighting industry, oil and gas industry, mining industry, construction industry, and others), product (protective clothing, HE&F protection, hand and arm protection, foot and leg protection, and respiratory protection), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Hunting equipment market in Americas Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 733.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.24 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., American Outdoor Brands Inc., BERETTA HOLDING SA, BPS Direct LLC, Buck Knives Inc., Camping World Holdings Inc., Easton Technical Products Inc., FeraDyne Outdoors, Hoyt Archery, Lowes Co. Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nielsen Kellerman Co., Scheels, Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc., Spyderco Inc., Sturm Ruger and Co. Inc., Surge Outdoors, TenPoint Crossbow Technologies, Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

