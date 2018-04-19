Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common And Preferred Stocks

In addition, the Board declared quarterly cash dividends on its four series of preferred stock. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150500) of $12.61897183 per share (equivalent to $0.3154743 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.875% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: HBANN) of $14.69 per share (equivalent to $0.36725 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 6.25% Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: HBANO) of $15.625 per share (equivalent to $0.390625 per depositary receipt share). Finally, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.70% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150 AL8) of $2,042.50 per share (equivalent to $20.425 per depositary receipt share). All four preferred stock cash dividends are payable July 16, 2018, to their respective shareholders of record on July 1, 2018.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $104 billion of assets and a network of 966 branches and 1,848 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

