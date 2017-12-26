Huntkey Releases a New Model of USB Charging Station - the SmartU Plus

Huntkey Enterprise Group

03:08 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has released its new product - the SmartU Plus, a reliable USB charging station able to intelligently and fastly charge six devices at the same time.

The Huntkey SmartU Plus:
https://en.huntkey.com/product/smartu-upgraded/

The SmartU Plus is built with six USB ports for charging multiple USB-powered devices, such as smart phones, tablets, power banks, smart watches and media players. To sufficiently meet the increasing charging needs, Huntkey has developed the SmartU Plus which is perceived as a perfect solution that can not only intelligently, fastly, but also energy-efficiently and elegantly charge six devices simultaneously.

Like the SmartU, the SmartU Plus features Chinese ink brush holder design. It is capable of decluttering charging cables to reduce multiple outlet needs to a single outlet, and it is highly compatible, meaning that it can charge a wide range of electronic devices besides smart phones.

Specifications

Model

SmartU

SmartU Plus

Number of USB Ports

4

6

Number of Micro-USB Cables

2

0

Input

100~240V, 50Hz/60Hz 1.0A

100~240V, 50Hz/60Hz 1.0A

Output

5V 8A in total

5V 8A in total

Each USB Port Output

5V 2.4A Max

5V 2.4A Max

Length of Micro-USB Cables (built-in)

16cm / 6.3inch

N

Length of AC Power Cord

100cm / 39inch

100cm / 39inch

Safety Standard

CE, UL, C-Tick

ETL, RCM, CE, FCC, GS, CB

For more product information, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

Media contact:

Homer
Phone: +86-755-8960-6545 / +86-137-6337-3238 
Email: caihuamu@huntkey.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-releases-a-new-model-of-usb-charging-station---the-smartu-plus-300575249.html

SOURCE Huntkey Enterprise Group

