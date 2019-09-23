Huskers® Local Launches to Help Small Businesses Grow

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners in Nebraska now have the opportunity to leverage the Huskers® Local mark through the Huskers Local program. The program aims to help small businesses who want to market their businesses using the Huskers Local brand, showing that they support one of the largest brands in Nebraska. Using the mark will help businesses stand apart from the competition by leveraging the Huskers Local mark to generate more sales and leads.

Huskers® Local

Business owners who take advantage of the program gain access to the badge, Huskers Local social designs that can be posted on social media accounts promoting the partnership, marketing banners to amplify efforts on search and display advertising, a dedicated reputation expert to help generate more reviews online, and access to an on demand creative team to help promote their partnership with Huskers Local.

The program is powered by Top Rated Local® and Marketing 360®, in partnership with the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Visit huskerslocal.com for more information.

About Top Rated Local:

Top Rated Local is built upon 5 pillars of the customer experience (quality, value, timeliness, experience, and satisfaction) and is created to empower both businesses and consumers. The system captures the overall customer experience and is unlike anything on the market.

This system was built to solve the everyday problems that local businesses face. Fake reviews, competitor reviews, slanderous comments, blackmail, and acts of interference of business from competition can maliciously and fictitiously represent a business online. Top Rated Local is a place where true customer experiences can be captured at the time of service, a system that allows for true customer identification, and a description of what that experience was like for that customer and business.

About Marketing 360:

Marketing 360 is a combination of integrated marketing software (technology) and professional marketing services (talent), all provided through one powerful platform. It has everything a small business needs to grow from design, to marketing, to CRM and payments. The platform allows businesses to access and optimize their most important marketing channels from one interface, while leveraging talent in the cloud such as marketers, designers, developers, content creators and video pros to execute their marketing on demand. The platform is full-service and piloted by a certified digital marketing executive to help facilitate the brand marketing goals and objectives.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

223299@email4pr.com

970-541-3284

SOURCE Huskers Local