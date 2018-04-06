Husky Corporation Introduces the Safest and Most Effective Cleaner Ever for the Petroleum Dispensing Industry

Oil Baron eliminates hydrocarbon spills and stains, making them nonflammable and nonhazardous in a matter of minutes. The active ingredients in Oil Baron are naturally occurring microbes which convert hydrocarbons, including gasoline, into water and carbon dioxide. What's left can be washed away or disposed of without any special handling. Surfaces are clean, dry and oil-free.

Oil Baron products are available from Husky Corporation, and through our subsidiaries BJE Oil and Lube Products and S.U.R.&R. Vehicle Fluid Line Repair Solutions. This short video shows how Oil Baron works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKrCtFblIiw

"Anyone who handles oil-based products knows how tough it can be to clean-up. But Oil Baron changes the game," said Husky Corporation Executive Vice-president Brad Baker. "Oil Baron is much more effective, easier to use and safer for the environment than any other product available for keeping fueling stations and automotive repair shops looking like new."

Professional Grade Oil Surface Cleaner

Oil Baron is available in an aerosol foam spray that is ideal for cleaning vertical surfaces – including fuel dispensers and hanging hardware, even the sides of trucks. The liquid form of Oil Baron can be applied to horizontal surfaces using mops, automated floor scrubbers and pressure-washers. The process for applying Oil Baron is the same as with conventional soap-based and acid-based products, but is more effective, less expensive and lasts longer.

Deep Clean Formula for the Toughest Stains

Oil Baron Plus is the answer to handle the most difficult oil and diesel stains that have soaked into concrete and other surfaces. Simply apply, scrub, and rinse. Oil Baron Plus works quickly. And it outperforms dangerous acids or conventional degreasing and poultice products.

You can learn more by visiting Husky.com, at either the General Fueling Products section or the BJE Lube and Oil Solutions section of the web site, then clicking on the Oil Baron and Oil Baron Plus sections. You can also visit the Oil Baron page on the S.U.R.&R. website.

Contact Husky Corporation for pricing information at 800-325-3558 or sales@husky.com.

About Husky Corporation: A Breed Apart®

Husky Corporation is a leading provider of fuel dispensing products and services. Founded in 1947 with headquarters and production facilities in the metro St. Louis area at Pacific, Missouri, Husky Corporation offers Husky® General Fueling Products including a complete line of dispensing nozzles, swivels, Safe-T-Breaks®, hoses and related accessories for fuel delivery systems. Husky Corporation operating divisions include BJE Oil and Lube products, Hewitt Aviation Fueling Products and S.U.R.&R. fluid line repair solutions. Additionally, the company offers Benecor DEF Dispensing and Storage systems, Enevo Logistics Optimization systems and Roman Seliger Liquid Loading Arms.

