HVAC Aftermarket to grow by Nearly $ 27 Billion during 2021-2025 | Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The non-residential end-user segment will generate maximum revenue in the HVAC aftermarket, owing to the rise in replacement activities of HVAC systems and the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC parts and components. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the increasing investments in real estate and the growing urban population in the region.

HVAC Aftermarket: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Growing industrialization in developing economies

Increasing air pollution

Technological advances

In addition, the report identifies the use of cogeneration equipment as an adjuvant to HVAC systems as a major trend in the HVAC aftermarket. HVAC systems are energy-efficient. However, they emit significant amounts of residual gases that pose a threat to the ozone layer. This has necessitated the development of adjuvant energy-conserving systems, such as the cogeneration process. The use of cogeneration equipment helps in capturing residual gases from the systems and repurposing them to perform other activities such as heating water, preventing the system from overheating.

HVAC Aftermarket: Key Vendor Offerings

Daikin Industries Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of HVAC services such as troubleshooting, preventive maintenance services, training and technical support, and maintenance services.

Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers a wide range of HVAC spares and components for commercial and residential applications, and service kits (R-22, R410A, R407c tune-up, and inspection kit) for residential HVAC applications.

Johnson Controls International Plc: The company offers replacement parts and supplies for repair or maintenance of HVAC equipment. Some of the offerings are airside replacement parts, building control replacement parts, residential and light commercial parts, chiller parts, and condensing and outdoor packaged unit replacement parts.

Lennox International Inc.: The company offers a wide range of HVAC parts and supplies such as installation supplies, motors, coils, compressors, electrical components, and indoor air quality and geothermal components.

LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers a wide range of aftersales services, including cleaning, energy management, regular inspection, and annual maintenance services.

Reasons to Buy HVAC Aftermarket Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC aftermarket growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HVAC aftermarket size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HVAC aftermarket across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC aftermarket vendors

