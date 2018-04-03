HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy's Power-Electronics Test Leadership

Two new capabilities make the HVD3000A probes worthy successors to the original HVD3000 probes. All HVD3000A probes perform auto-zero functionality without having to first remove the probes from the device under test, ensuring that high-voltage testing will be both consistent and efficient. In addition, the HVD3000A probes automatically detect overloads of both differential- and common-mode input, notifying users of any overload condition through the oscilloscopes' user interfaces (overload thresholds vary with probe models).

6-kV HVD3605A

The HVD3605A is safety-rated for 8485 V (DC + peak AC) and 6000 V RMS for full test coverage of 5-kV-class, three-phase electrical apparatus and power electronics. This probe delivers the industry's widest differential-voltage range of 7000 V (DC + peak AC) with a 7600-V maximum measurable differential voltage before amplifier saturation, and an industry-best offset range (up to 6000 V) along with 100 MHz of bandwidth. The HVD3605A is the only probe that permits probing of AC Line, DC bus, and drive/inverter output voltages at apparatus ratings up to 4160 V.

2-kV HVD3206A

The HVD3206A is the world's only safety-rated 2000-V (DC + peak AC) and 1500-V DC CAT III probe per the IEC/EN 61010-031:2015 standard. It is the industry's only probe addressing solar PV string-inverter requirements for 1500 V DC inputs, which will become common in utility-scale string inverters due to economies of scale (more PV modules on each string) and lower installed cost. The HVD3206A has the same excellent 1% gain accuracy and a 2000 V PK differential-voltage range, 120 MHz of bandwidth, and the same industry-leading CMRR performance as the 1-kV safety-rated HVD3106A probe.

1-kV HVD310xA

Serving the full 600-V-class requirement for three-phase electrical apparatus, high-voltage DC-DC converters, and 120-V/240-V half-bridge circuit topologies, the HVD310xA probes come in bandwidths of 25, 80, and 120 MHz. These probes offer a 1500-V differential range with an industry-best overshoot capability of 2000 V PK and industry-best offset capability of 1500 V (when used with Teledyne LeCroy's HDO Series oscilloscopes).

All HVD3000A series probes connect to the oscilloscope through the ProBus interface, which brings power and communications to the probe so there is no need for a separate power supply or batteries. Attenuation is automatically selected based on oscilloscope gain range (V/div) setting.

Pricing

The HVD3102A (1 kV, 25 MHz), HVD3106A (1 kV, 120 MHz), HVD3206A (2 kV, 120 MHz) and the HVD3605A (6 kV, 100 MHz) sell for US list prices of $1,535, $1,865, $2,195, and $3,430, respectively. Some probes are offered in "no-accessory" versions at lower entry-level prices, and some are offered in 6-meter-cable versions.

