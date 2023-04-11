Hyaluronic acid market size to grow by USD 3,719.76 million between 2022 and 2027, Growth driven by the huge requirement for safe and stable drugs that require minimal monitoring - Technavio

Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hyaluronic acid market size is expected to increase by USD 3,719.76 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market is driven by the huge requirement for safe and stable drugs that require minimal monitoring. Presently, most drugs used to treat severe dermatologic conditions are associated with neuropsychiatric adverse effects. They are dose- and duration-dependent and hence require systematic monitoring to identify adverse effects. Moreover, most available dermatological drugs require repeated and long-term use. The term rational prescription may not be valid. The stability of most dermatological drugs also varies depending on the climate. Hence, there is a need for drugs that show enough chemical, physical, and microbial stability in varied climatic conditions. Such an increase in demand for HA-based dermatological drugs is expected to drive the growth of the global HA market. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyaluronic Acid Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global HA market is highly fragmented and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Factors such as viscoelastic properties, water-binding ability, biocompatibility, non-immunogenicity, and preference by patients are driving the demand for HA, which, in turn, drives the global HA market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ABDI Ibrahim ILAC Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirke: The company offers hyaluronic acid such as Dermalix Dressing 5X5 Cm.

The company offers hyaluronic acid such as Dermalix Dressing 5X5 Cm. Anika Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers hyaluronic acid such as Cingal.

The company offers hyaluronic acid such as Cingal. Bausch Health Co. Inc.: The company offers hyaluronic acid such as Altreno.

The company offers hyaluronic acid such as Altreno. Bioxis Pharmaceutical: The company offers hyaluronic acid such as Monophasic hyaluronic acid.

The company offers hyaluronic acid such as Monophasic hyaluronic acid. Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd.

Ferring BV

Fidia Farmaceutici Spa

Galderma SA

Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.

Laboratoires VIVACY SAS

LG Chem Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

Sanofi SA

Smith and Nephew plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation

Application

Dermal fillers



Osteoarthritis



Ophthalmic



Vesicoureteral reflux

The market growth in the dermal fillers segment will be significant during the forecast period. HA dermal fillers restore the lost tissue volume, giving sagging skin an elastic aspect and a fuller appearance. Moreover, the cross-linked HA particles used in fillers provide a concentrated material that is resistant to many types of physical and chemical disintegration. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

End-User

Pharmaceutical industry



Cosmetic industry

In this segment, due to the alleged pharmacological properties of HA, a significant part of the extracellular matrix is extensively used in pharmaceutical businesses. Nanoparticles, cryogen-based formulations, microneedle patches, and nano-emulsions are a few of the different HA drug delivery systems. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the aging population and high prevalence of chronic and infectious skin diseases have increased the demand for dermatology medicines and services in the region, thus increasing the demand for HA acids. The growing awareness about diagnostic dermatology tests among the geriatric population, especially in the US, has increased the sales of dermatological drugs in the country. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The hyaluronic acid market covers the following areas:

Hyaluronic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,719.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., ABDI Ibrahim ILAC Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirke, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bioplus Co. Ltd., BioScience GmbH Cosmetics Trading LLC, Bioxis Pharmaceutical, Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd., Ferring BV, Fidia Farmaceutici Spa, Galderma SA, Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd., Laboratoires VIVACY SAS, LG Chem Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sanofi SA, Seikagaku Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, SyrHA Trading SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

