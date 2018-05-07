Hydrocolloids: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers several types of hydrocolloids, used for various applications excluding starch.The report breaks down hydrocolloids into seven major sources and further into their subtypes, functional properties, end-user industries and regional markets in each of the submarkets.



For each major type of hydrocolloid, the report provides revenue forecasts for 2017 through 2022, as well as the functional properties, end-user industries and regional markets by type.The report also includes a discussion of major players within each of the subsegments.



It describes the major market drivers for the hydrocolloid industry, current trends within the industry and the major end-user industries for the market.



Report Includes:

- 151 data tables and 127 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for hydrocolloids, large molecules that can form viscous liquids or gels when dispersed in water

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Assessments of hydrocolloid markets by various segments, such as functional properties, end-user industries, and regional markets in each of the submarkets

- Insight into current trends and recent developments in the market

- Identifications of significant drivers of revenue growth

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Andi-Johnson Group, Bhansali International, Carob S.A., Darling Ingredients, Inc., DuPont, FMC Corp. and Shimizu Chemical Corp.



Summary

Hydrocolloids play an important role in various industries due to their multifunctionality.Hydrocolloids are an integral part of the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries, among others.



Companies worldwide are focusing their research and development efforts on technological innovations in order to expand the functionalities, as well as applications, of various types of hydrocolloids in several end-user industries.This report examines the hydrocolloid market (excluding starch) in terms of volume, represented in thousand metric tons, and in terms of value, with a focus on major subsegments and industry trends that will affect the hydrocolloid market in the next five years.



The hydrocolloid market was estimated at REDACTED, valued at approximately REDACTED in 2015. The volume is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of REDACTED to reach REDACTED, valued at REDACTED, in 2022.



The type with the highest growth in the overall hydrocolloid market, in terms of volume, is expected to be the gelatin market, which is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of REDACTED from 2017 to 2022.This is closely followed by the carrageenan and pectin markets, which are estimated to grow at compound annual growth rates of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively, during the forecast period.



The five-year compound annual growth rates for xanthan gum, gum arabic and alginates are estimated to be REDACTED, REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively, for the forecast period. In 2014, gelatin, the largest segment of the overall hydrocolloid market in terms of value, accounted for

REDACTED of the market.



The plant extract and animal extract segments were the leading segments in the hydrocolloid market by source in 2015. The plant and animal extract segments are estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of REDACTED and REDACTED through 2022, respectively, in terms of value.



In 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share of the hydrocolloid market with REDACTED, in terms of value.This region was followed by North America and Europe, with market shares of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.



By 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to remain the largest market in the overall hydrocolloid market. During that period, the value of the market in this region is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of REDACTED, and the volume is expected to grow at REDACTED.



