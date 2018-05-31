Hydrophobic Coatings Market, 2022 - Leading Players are Drywired, BASF, PPG Industries The 3M Company, NeverWet & NEI Corp

The market size of hydrophobic coatings is estimated to be 10,022.5 tons in 2017 and is projected to reach 13,099.0 tons by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2022

Increased demand for hydrophobic coatings from the automotive, aerospace, building & construction, marine, textiles, electronics and medical end-use industries are expected to drive the hydrophobic coatings market, globally. Hydrophobic coatings are water repellent coatings, and some of the advantages of applying hydrophobic coatings include decreased dirt retention, self-clean ability, and corrosion resistance. Environmental regulations could be a major restraint for the hydrophobic coatings industry.

Automotive is expected to be the largest end-use industry of hydrophobic coatings during the forecast period. Hydrophobic coatings are used on windshields, headlamps, mirrors, and windows for improved visibility by 30-40% thereby reducing the number of accidents. This is expected to increase the usage of hydrophobic coatings in the automotive industry. In addition, increasing vehicle sales are expected to drive the demand for these coatings in the automotive industry.



The concrete substrate segment of the hydrophobic coatings market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the concrete segment is driven by their use in building and constructions. Hydrophobic coatings are used on concrete to avoid its expansion, cracking, scaling, and crumbling. These hydrophobic coatings protect the concrete surface by increasing the angle of contact between the water droplet and concrete surface.



The growth of the APAC hydrophobic coatings market can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand from the automotive, aerospace, building & construction, marine, textiles, electronics, and medicals industries. This high growth is due to the increasing demand for vehicles, increasing innovations in the aerospace industry, and increasing start-ups in the medical devices manufacturing sector of APAC.

The major companies profiled in this market research report include Drywired (US), BASF SE (Germany), PPG Industries (US), The 3M Company (US), NeverWet (US), and NEI Corporation (US).



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Demand From End-Use Industries

5.1.1.2 Superior Properties of Hydrophobic Coatings

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Environmental Regulations

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies of APAC

5.1.3.2 Increasing Demand in Display Screen of Electronics

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



