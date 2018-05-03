HYDROPOWER MARKET REPORT 2018-2028

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX and Installed Capacity Forecasts by Power Plant (Micro & Pico Hydro (Below 100 KW), Small Hydro (100 KW – 30 MW), Large Hydro (Above 30 MW)), by Type (Impoundment, Storage and Run-of-River Projects) Plus Regional Markets and Analysis of Leading Companies



Report Details

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Hydropower spending will reach $70.36bn in 2018, including spending on new-build and extension projects. This report addresses the development of the global hydropower market, analysing the prospects for 6 submarkets and 17 key national markets, and including forecasts for CAPEX and installed capacity from 2018-2028. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.



The 355-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Hydropower market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

Report Scope



The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 214 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Hydropower market.



• 468 Hydropower projects Online, In Development or Under Construction



• Hydropower market forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028.



• Hydropower market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 for 3 Hydropower submarkets by power plant

• Micro & Pico (Below 100 KW)

• Small (100KW – 30 MW)

• Large (Above 30 MW)



• Hydropower market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 for 3 Hydropower submarkets by type

• Impoundment

• Storage

• Run-of-River



• Hydropower country level forecasts & analysis from 2018-2028 for

• Australia Market 2018-2028

• China Market 2018-2028

• India Market 2018-2028

• Pakistan Market 2018-2028

• Nepal Market 2018-2028

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market 2018-2028



• Turkey Market 2018-2028

• Russia Market 2018-2028

• Norway Market 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe Market 2018-2028



• Brazil Market 2018-2028

• Peru Market 2018-2028

• Venezuela Market 2018-2028

• Chile Market 2018-2028

• Rest of Latin America Market 2018-2028



• Canada Market 2018-2028

• US Market 2018-2028

• Mexico Market 2018-2028

• South Africa Market 2018-2028

• Egypt Market 2018-2028

• Rest of Africa Market 2018-2028



• Company profiles for the leading 10 Hydropower companies

• RusHydro International

• Statkraft

• Nepal Electricity Authority

• Voith Group

• Andritz AG

• Duke Energy

• Georgia Power

• Ontario Power Generation

• General Electric

• BC Hydro

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making



