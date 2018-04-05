Hyland Featured as a Leading Provider of Customer Communication Management in Celent's 'Customer Communication Management in Insurance' Report

Noted for its insurance business expertise within property and casualty, commercial, specialty, reinsurance, life, annuity, accident, disability and health insurance, Hyland delivers a configurable solution for organizations to design, create, manage and deliver communications to external sources. Its interactive platform supports both structured/batch composition and on-demand generation supporting many different business transactions. In the report, Hyland received top scores for its features, delivery and management of documents/ communications, and technology strategy.

"We consider OnBase a core component for content, case and communication management – supporting organizational transformation by automating processes and improving customer communication experiences," said Charles Hanna, domestic director of insurance sales at Hyland. "This report supports our vision to deliver an end-to-end solution to better manage the entire content lifecycle for insurers."

Celent's 'Customer Communication Management in Insurance' report uses an ABCD Vendor View – Celent's standard representation of a vendor marketplace, designed to show an at-a-glance perspective of the relative positions of each vendor in four categories: advanced technology, breadth of functionality, customer base, and depth of client services. Insurers should consider which factors in breadth, technology, experience, and client service are most important to them, and review the detailed profiles in this report to assess vendor suitability.

Additionally, Celent named Hyland its XCelent Service Award winner for the depth of services and product functionality Hyland delivers to customers.

"Hyland's insurance focus has been strengthened in recent years through acquisitions including Acrosoft and Perceptive, and we expect to see the organization continue to expand its insurance customer base. It's OnBase content services platform offers modern CCM functionality with great mobile capabilities, intuitive and robust product features, and strong security configuration capabilities," said Nicholas Michellod, senior analyst at Celent.

For more information about Hyland's solutions for insurance, visit OnBase.com/Insurance.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with.

Seamless integrations with policy, billing and claims management systems speed processing times across the entire insurance lifecycle from underwriting to claims, increasing the quality and efficiency of work and customer service. Using OnBase, over 600 carriers have achieved results by increasing profitability through accurate and consistent underwriting decisions while decreasing response times and costs associated with claims. For more information about OnBase's solutions for the insurance industry, please visit OnBase.com/Insurance.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440-788-4988

megan.larsen@hyland.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-featured-as-a-leading-provider-of-customer-communication-management-in-celents-customer-communication-management-in-insurance-report-300624684.html

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

