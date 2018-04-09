Hyland Launches New Public Records Request Management Solution

As one of the most contentious government processes, public records requests are a top priority and legal responsibility for government organizations. Hyland's Public Records Request Management solution addresses major challenges government employees face by creating an end-to-end digital request and fulfillment process.

Notable functionality in Hyland's new Public Records Request Management solution include:

Web-based submission requests

Dashboards to manage in-flight requests

Advanced search capabilities to locate related information

Timers and notifications to ensure deadlines are met

Secure file sharing capabilities using ShareBase

Redaction steps to protect sensitive or confidential data on documents

"Access to information is an essential component of open and transparent government. Too often there's an overreliance on paper, which slows fulfillment procedures and increases government distrust," said Kevin Flanagan, director of government sales at Hyland. "Our Public Records Request Management solution is a prime example of our constant focus to create configurable applications that address important government trends and challenges, at an affordable cost and rapid implementation timeline."

For more information about Hyland's rapidly deployable solution, visit Hyland's public requests and fulfillment website.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with.

More than 1,600 government customers use OnBase for public works, finance and administration, health and human services, and courts and public safety. OnBase empowers organizations to grow their solutions as their needs evolve, supporting transparency, self-service options and mobile and field work. For more information about OnBase, visit OnBase.com/Government.

