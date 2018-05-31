HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Yet Again on the Rise as It Adds New Sr. Director of Soccer

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After 8 years as a FIFA Licensed Players' Agent at First Wave Sports Marketing, Kevin Weinress has been named Sr. Director of Soccer for the HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY. Weinress will continue with Player Representation in his new role.

Kevin Weinress with superstar client Kei Kamara

HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY currently represents numerous brands as well as more than 100+ athletes, musicians and celebrities and has gained speed in the world of #soccer this year with its unique ability to cross market its roster and teams with brands. "To me and my family, Kevin is not only an agent. I've known him for nearly 15 years and not once did I just see him as just a friend, a coach, or an agent. He's all of that and more. I am extremely excited for his new chapter with HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY because I believe his passion, knowledge and dedication will take www.hypeprojects.com soccer division to the next level," says www.mlssoccer.com All-Star striker and client, Kei Kamara.

HYPE PROJECTS which in recent months has worked on campaigns with Puma, Nike, Red Bull, Powerade, Pele, Jerky Links, Adidas and others is steadily becoming a hot spot for today's top players both in the United States and abroad. "Kevin is one of the most respected agents in professional soccer and a terrific addition to our organization. We're looking forward to his many contributions as we expand our player representation division," said HYPE'S CEO, Paris D'Jon.

