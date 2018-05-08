HyreCar to Present at the Needham Emerging Technologies Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HyreCar Inc, the on-demand carsharing platform for rideshare drivers, today announced that Joe Furnari, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference (NETC) on Tuesday, May 15th at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City.
About HyreCar
HyreCar currently operates in 35 states across the United States and is continually expanding into new markets. The peer-to-peer platform was created to embolden entrepreneurship by leveraging technology to become the leader in automotive asset sharing. Drivers and vehicle owners alike can utilize the platform to create an opportunity for themselves where one did not previously exist. By providing a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar helps both parties build roads to financial freedom - one driver, one vehicle, one road at a time.
SOURCE HyreCar Inc
