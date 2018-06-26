Hyundai Capital America announces simplified, one easy payment lease program, Hyundai PLUS

"The Hyundai PLUS subscription program provides excellent value to our customers," said Ross Williams, President & CEO of Hyundai Capital America. "Convenience, quality, and putting customers first continue to be the driving force behind our product introductions."

Combining the special lease, auto insurance premium, and maintenance into a simple, streamlined package with a one-stop convenient payment will ease the pain of current vehicle ownership, and it allows Hyundai retailers the opportunity to offer their customers additional value, as well as creating more touch points to service the customers.

"Hyundai PLUS is the next evolution in our subscription program, which began with the Ioniq Unlimited+," explained Mark Abbasi, VP Product Development, Hyundai Capital America. "We are thrilled to be able to launch Hyundai PLUS to bring greater convenience and a simpler car owning experience to customers. This is another example of Hyundai's pursuit to redefine what's possible and create better opportunities for our dealers and consumers through our exceptional vehicles and wide array of financing solutions."

Hyundai PLUS will initially be offered in the state of Ohio, with expansion to other states to follow soon.

ABOUT HYUNDAI CAPITAL AMERICA

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Hyundai Capital America is a top-10 U.S. auto finance company supporting the financial services needs of Genesis Motors, Hyundai Motor America, and Kia Motors America. Through the Hyundai Motor Finance®, Genesis Finance®, and Kia Motors Finance® brands, the company provides financial products to Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia dealerships nationwide, including dealer inventory and facility financing, as well as indirect vehicle financing for retail and lease customers. As of 2016, the company serves over 1.7 million customers and over 1,600 dealers nationwide, and has over $35 billion in assets. In addition to its two offices in Orange County, CA, Hyundai Capital America has customer support centers in Atlanta and Dallas.

Kia Motors Finance is the registered trademark of Kia Motors America, Inc. and is used with permission.

Genesis Finance does business in the State of Utah as Genesis Finance USA.

