Hyundai Increases Value on New 2018 Sonata Hybrid

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The refreshed 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid adopts the distinctive design of the recently released gasoline model while delivering 42 miles per gallon (EPA-estimated combined MPG), feature enhancements and a lower starting price. The starting price for the 2018 Sonata Hybrid is $25,500, a $500 reduction from the 2017 model, furthering the value-added benefits of Hyundai eco-friendly vehicles. The 2018 Sonata Hybrid is available now at Hyundai dealerships nationwide.
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
MSRP
|
Sonata Hybrid
|
2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid
|
6-Speed Automatic
|
$25,500
|
Sonata Hybrid Limited
|
2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid
|
6-Speed Automatic
|
$30,500
|
Sonata Hybrid Limited (With Ultimate Package)
|
2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid
|
6-Speed Automatic
|
$34,350
|
Freight charges for the 2018 Sonata Hybrid are $885
MODEL YEAR CHANGES FOR 2018 SONATA HYBRID
- Feature changes:
- Standard application of Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- New available features: Forward Collision Warning now enhanced with Automatic Emergency Braking function, Lane Departure Warning now adds Lane Keep Assist function, additional USB charge port, wireless charging for mobile devices, heated steering wheel, bi-function LED headlights (replaces HID)
- Packaging changes:
- Entry model now adds standard Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Enhanced content for Limited trim
- Panoramic sunroof, bi-function LED headlights and LED interior lights
- Limited with Ultimate Package adds upgraded advanced safety features and more premium interior amenities
- Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, wireless charging pad and heated steering wheel
Exterior Redesign
The advanced exterior includes a more dynamic front fascia featuring new sheet metal for the hood and front fenders, incorporating the new Hyundai signature cascading grille shape, while a new rear deck lid allows for a sleeker, coupe-like appearance. In addition, the redesigned eco-spoke alloy wheels (16-and 17-inch), distinctive blue bezel headlights and taillights with clear outer lens further highlight the refreshed design of the Hybrid model.
Interior Update
The Sonata Hybrid's interior has also been updated with a revised center stack area and instrument cluster that provides an improved sense of dimension while the steering wheel now has a sportier leather-wrapped three-spoke design.
2018 Sonata Hybrid's efficient 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine, six-speed automatic transmission and 38 kW electric motor are carryover while the capacity of the state-of-the-art lithium-ion polymer battery system has been increased by nine percent (1.62 kWh to 1.76 kWh). The increased battery pack size and optimized operating efficiency improve both city and highway fuel economy by one mile per gallon.
Standard and Optional Features
Sonata Hybrid
The Sonata Hybrid MSRP is $25,500, excluding the $885 freight charge, and includes the following standard equipment:
- 2.0L Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) 4-cylinder Engine
- Permanent magnet high-power density motor (38 kW)
- Lithium-ion polymer battery system (270V)
- Hybrid starter-generator (HSG)
- 6-speed Automatic Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC®
- Drive mode select
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD) w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Lane Change Assist
- Rearview backup camera
- VSM/ESC/TCS/ABS/TPMS
- Front, front seat side, curtain and driver's knee airbags
- 16-inch Eco-spoke alloy wheels
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- LED taillights
- Automatic headlight control
- Side mirror-mounted turn signal indicators
- Heated side mirror
- Chrome exterior door handles
- Chrome surround DLO
- Solar control glass
- Proximity key w/ push button start
- Hands-free smart trunk opener
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
- Cloth seating surfaces
- 6-way manual front seats (height-adjustable)
- Leatherette door panel inserts
- 4.2-inch color LCD trip computer
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel w/ cruise and audio controls
- Dual automatic temperature control
- Auto up/down driver window
- Sunvisor extension
- Tire mobility kit (TMK) in lieu of temporary spare tire
- 7-inch color touchscreen Display Audio
- Apple Carplay™ & Android Auto™ compatibility
- iPod®/USB and AUX input jacks
- Integrated Bluetooth® w/ phonebook transfer
Sonata Hybrid Limited
The Sonata Hybrid Limited MSRP is $30,500, excluding the $885 freight charge, and includes all of the Sonata Hybrid equipment plus the following features:
- Panoramic sunroof
- High-gloss window surround
- 17-inch Eco-spoke alloy wheels
- Chrome side rocker moldings
- LED headlights w/ Dynamic Bending Lights
- Leather seating surfaces
- 8-way power driver seat w/ lumbar support
- Integrated Memory System (IMS) – driver seat and outside mirrors
- 6-way power passenger seat
- Heated front seats
- Ventilated front seats
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat
- LED interior illumination
- Auto-dimming room mirror w/ HomeLink® and compass
- Premium door sill plates
- Floor console-mounted vents
- Auto up/down front passenger window
- Wood grain interior trim inserts
- SiriusXM® satellite radio (90 day complimentary trial)
- HD Radio™ technology
- Blue Link® Connected Car Services
- Blue Link® Connected Care Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)
- Blue Link® Remote Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)
- USB charge port (2nd row floor console)
Sonata Hybrid Limited Ultimate Package $3,850 MSRP
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
- Driver Attention Warning System
- Rear parking sensors
- Automatic high beam assist
- Smart Cruise Control (SCC) w/ stop/start capability
- Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) w/ Auto Vehicle Hold
- Heated steering wheel
- Rear side window manual sunshades
- Navigation System w/ 8-inch Color Touchscreen Display
- Infinity® premium audio system
- SiriusXM® Travel Link®
- Blue Link® Guidance Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)
- Wireless device charging
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-increases-value-on-new-2018-sonata-hybrid-300632668.html
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
Share this article