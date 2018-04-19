Hyundai Increases Value on New 2018 Sonata Hybrid

Model Engine Transmission MSRP Sonata Hybrid 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic $25,500 Sonata Hybrid Limited 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic $30,500 Sonata Hybrid Limited (With Ultimate Package) 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic $34,350

Freight charges for the 2018 Sonata Hybrid are $885

MODEL YEAR CHANGES FOR 2018 SONATA HYBRID

Feature changes:

Standard application of Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert



New available features: Forward Collision Warning now enhanced with Automatic Emergency Braking function, Lane Departure Warning now adds Lane Keep Assist function, additional USB charge port, wireless charging for mobile devices, heated steering wheel, bi-function LED headlights (replaces HID)

Packaging changes:

Entry model now adds standard Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert



Enhanced content for Limited trim



Panoramic sunroof, bi-function LED headlights and LED interior lights



Limited with Ultimate Package adds upgraded advanced safety features and more premium interior amenities



Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, wireless charging pad and heated steering wheel

Exterior Redesign

The advanced exterior includes a more dynamic front fascia featuring new sheet metal for the hood and front fenders, incorporating the new Hyundai signature cascading grille shape, while a new rear deck lid allows for a sleeker, coupe-like appearance. In addition, the redesigned eco-spoke alloy wheels (16-and 17-inch), distinctive blue bezel headlights and taillights with clear outer lens further highlight the refreshed design of the Hybrid model.

Interior Update

The Sonata Hybrid's interior has also been updated with a revised center stack area and instrument cluster that provides an improved sense of dimension while the steering wheel now has a sportier leather-wrapped three-spoke design.

2018 Sonata Hybrid's efficient 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine, six-speed automatic transmission and 38 kW electric motor are carryover while the capacity of the state-of-the-art lithium-ion polymer battery system has been increased by nine percent (1.62 kWh to 1.76 kWh). The increased battery pack size and optimized operating efficiency improve both city and highway fuel economy by one mile per gallon.

Standard and Optional Features

Sonata Hybrid

The Sonata Hybrid MSRP is $25,500, excluding the $885 freight charge, and includes the following standard equipment:

2.0L Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) 4-cylinder Engine

Permanent magnet high-power density motor (38 kW)

Lithium-ion polymer battery system (270V)

Hybrid starter-generator (HSG)

6-speed Automatic Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC®

Drive mode select

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Lane Change Assist

Rearview backup camera

VSM/ESC/TCS/ABS/TPMS

Front, front seat side, curtain and driver's knee airbags

16-inch Eco-spoke alloy wheels

LED Daytime Running Lights

LED taillights

Automatic headlight control

Side mirror-mounted turn signal indicators

Heated side mirror

Chrome exterior door handles

Chrome surround DLO

Solar control glass

Proximity key w/ push button start

Hands-free smart trunk opener

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob

Cloth seating surfaces

6-way manual front seats (height-adjustable)

Leatherette door panel inserts

4.2-inch color LCD trip computer

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel w/ cruise and audio controls

Dual automatic temperature control

Auto up/down driver window

Sunvisor extension

Tire mobility kit (TMK) in lieu of temporary spare tire

7-inch color touchscreen Display Audio

Apple Carplay™ & Android Auto™ compatibility

iPod®/USB and AUX input jacks

Integrated Bluetooth® w/ phonebook transfer

Sonata Hybrid Limited

The Sonata Hybrid Limited MSRP is $30,500, excluding the $885 freight charge, and includes all of the Sonata Hybrid equipment plus the following features:

Panoramic sunroof

High-gloss window surround

17-inch Eco-spoke alloy wheels

Chrome side rocker moldings

LED headlights w/ Dynamic Bending Lights

Leather seating surfaces

8-way power driver seat w/ lumbar support

Integrated Memory System (IMS) – driver seat and outside mirrors

6-way power passenger seat

Heated front seats

Ventilated front seats

60/40 split-folding rear seat

LED interior illumination

Auto-dimming room mirror w/ HomeLink® and compass

Premium door sill plates

Floor console-mounted vents

Auto up/down front passenger window

Wood grain interior trim inserts

SiriusXM® satellite radio (90 day complimentary trial)

HD Radio™ technology

Blue Link® Connected Car Services

Blue Link® Connected Care Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)

Blue Link® Remote Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)

USB charge port (2nd row floor console)

Sonata Hybrid Limited Ultimate Package $3,850 MSRP

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)

Driver Attention Warning System

Rear parking sensors

Automatic high beam assist

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) w/ stop/start capability

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) w/ Auto Vehicle Hold

Heated steering wheel

Rear side window manual sunshades

Navigation System w/ 8-inch Color Touchscreen Display

Infinity® premium audio system

SiriusXM® Travel Link®

Blue Link® Guidance Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)

Wireless device charging

