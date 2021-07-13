Hyzon Motors issues business update, confirms 2021 prior guidance and on track for 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced today updates to orders, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and technological developments, ahead of its business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB).

Orders and MoUs have increased to represent up to $86M, up 55% from $55.0M as of April 29, 2021, and over 100% from February 12, 2021. Expected 2022 deliveries include a landmark order from Austrian grocery retailer MPREIS for up to 70 trucks.

The growing list of orders and MoUs comes from the rapidly developing European market as well as Australia, thanks to the company's international footprint. To meet the growing demand for fuel cell electric commercial vehicles, Hyzon is on track with the buildout of its local vehicle assembly capabilities in Europe and the U.S., along with expansion plans in Australia and China.

Hyzon's fuel cell performance has allowed the company to serve multiple heavy industries, including freight, construction and mining. Final specifications for an ultra-heavy-duty truck have been confirmed; Ark Energies, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc, is expected to receive the first five units of trucks capable of loading more than 150 tons in 2022.

In addition to building its pipeline, Hyzon has actively invested in projects to expand its lead in core FCEV technologies. The company's next-generation fuel cell achieves a power density above 6 kilowatts per liter and has already been ordered by a leader in zero-emissions aerospace. Hyzon has developed proprietary eAxle technology and is focused on improving its battery technology to boost electrical efficiency of its vehicles' powertrains.

Hyzon's innovation extends beyond the fuel cell as the company seeks to ease the transition to hydrogen for fleet operators. Through a recently announced agreement with Chart Industries, the partners expect to develop an ultra-heavy-duty truck with a range of 1,000 miles powered by liquid hydrogen.

Simultaneously, Hyzon has successfully reduced costs in excess of $50,000 per vehicle for manufacturing components and sub-systems, with savings over 80% for certain auxiliary power systems, power distribution unit and on-board chargers and over 40% for battery, eMotor and inverter components. These savings are expected to grow as operations scale and Hyzon continues to evolve vehicle and component designs.

To address growing hydrogen infrastructure needs, the company is investing in developing the initial hydrogen production and supply hubs as it builds out the previously announced global hydrogen hub network. Through these hubs, fleet operators should be able to access local, scalable hydrogen with projected total cost of ownership to reach parity with diesel vehicles in 12-18 months, without subsidies. The first hub is expected to be built in California with Raven SR; two more are slated to open in the Netherlands this fall. Additional hubs providing gaseous and liquid hydrogen are being developed with other partners globally.

Supporting the global hydrogen ecosystem, Hyzon launched the Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance on Earth Day 2021. The alliance, a consortium of companies that operate along all points of the hydrogen value chain, includes founding members such as Bank of America, TotalEnergies, AXA and NEOM. The consortium aims to align organizations that are currently active participants in the hydrogen economy, leveraging their experience and expertise to accelerate the transition to a zero-emissions reality. In an initial expansion, the alliance recently admitted Woodside Energy, Australia's leading natural gas producer.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation's ("DCRB") proposed acquisition of Hyzon and DCRB's ability to consummate the transaction, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, DCRB and Hyzon disclaim any duty to update any forward - looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. DCRB and Hyzon caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either DCRB or Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Exhibit 99.3 of DCRB's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Feb. 9, 2021, the "Risk Factors" section of DCRB's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on June 21, 2021, and other documents filed by DCRB from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as risks related to the ability to convert non-binding memoranda of understanding into binding orders or sales (including because of the current or prospective financial resources of the counterparties to Hyzon's non-binding memoranda of understanding and letters of intent), or the ability to identify additional potential customers and convert them to paying customers. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

In connection with the proposed business combination, DCRB filed a proxy statement and other relevant documents with the SEC. Stockholders and other interested persons are urged to read the proxy statement and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about DCRB, Hyzon and the proposed business combination. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement, as well as other filings containing information about DCRB, Hyzon and the proposed business combination, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

DCRB, Hyzon and their directors and executive officers and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from DCRB's stockholders in respect of the proposed business combination and the other matters set forth in the proxy statement. Information regarding DCRB's directors and executive officers is available in DCRB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended Dec. 31, 2020, and under the heading "Information About DCRB" in DCRB's definitive proxy statement related to the proposed business combination filed with the SEC on June 21, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the proxy statement relating to the proposed business combination.

