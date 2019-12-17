I Am Peace ("Long To Change The World"): This Enchanting, Healing Song Might Be Just The '20-20' Vision We All Need.

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine, telling John Lennon back in 1969, "DON'T GIVE PEACE A CHANCE". Sadly his words are still relevant, as a 12-yr-old yearns for change in a poem. I AM PEACE Single by Singer Songwriter Tally Koren is not a typical Christmas song at all, It just happens to carry a message that fits with this time of year. If you are looking for something different, it is DEFINITELY that.

Play this song, to hear the heartfelt words with Koren's vocal performance which send shivers down your spine.

Tally Koren Performing Live - I AM PEACE with the "Peace Angels" Girls Choir Tally Koren

Link to the song - https://youtu.be/xTOSmYeb_zs

"I Am Peace" is the 4th single from Fringe Award Winner for Best Singer Songwriter Tally Koren's forthcoming album to be released 20th March 2020: "If I Could Write a Love Song" based on poems that Tally edited and composed her own melodies. The Radio 2 play-listed song 'Beauty Of The Duty' which also started life as a poem, will be re-released with a new production in 2020.

The poem "I Am Peace" was written by Arwen Kitson, the winner of the National School Poetry Competition 2018. The competition was created by Tally Koren to let children express what they feel and think about Peace through poetry. The song features the "Peace Angels" Girls Choir from her school, the Ringwood Waldorf School.

ABOUT TALLY KOREN

"Tally Koren is one of the truly unique voices on the current indie/AOR/pop scene" Chris Craker - Former Senior Vice President Sony BMG

Tally's track record as an independent artist includes, play-listing for BBC Radio 2 and shows such as Graham Norton, Chris Evans and Steve Wright. TV appearances on London Live and Virgin Media playlist. Other recent performances include the Royal Albert Hall, The National Arboretum, The Belgrade Theatre, The House of Lords and singing live at the start of a match at the MK Dons Stadium on International Peace Day – 2019.

The low resonance of Tally's voice is often compared to an optimistic version of Marianne Faithfull, and even caught the attention of a James Bond director, placing her as an Israeli agent in the film 'Quantum of Solace'.

