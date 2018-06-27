IAG Magnifies Impact Of Brand Activations

Brad Albright, IAG's Managing Partner and Escape Entertainment founder and CEO, said, "The launch of Immersive Activations Group represents a breakthrough in the experiential gamification market, integrating acclaimed creative and production talent, seasoned marketing specialists, and global relationships with top brand and agency strategists and marketers. Our standalone venues have served as an incubator, allowing us to work with hundreds of companies and engage with hundreds of thousands of customers, to test and perfect our content development and production skills, and to grow our robust intellectual property portfolio."

The Paradiso team that is now part of IAG includes immersive theater luminary and brand activation specialist Michael Counts, who has been called a "mad genius" and a "master of immersive theater" by the New York Times and "one of the most fertile imaginations working in New York theater today" as well as Jennifer Worthington, a seasoned producer who has an extensive background in both the film and nightclub industries, having worked as a senior executive for Jerry Bruckheimer Films as well as launching the Coyote Ugly bars in Las Vegas.

"Our strategy is a reflection of the pioneering work both companies have done in the immersive "branded content" space," Worthington said. "Gamified types of entertainment engage people in a deeper and more memorable way. It really makes the brand experience sticky and extensible. Utilizing our proprietary technology, Immersive Activations Group works with brands to deliver immersive experiences that align with their values, goals, and target audiences to deliver a new and potent opportunity that achieves highly-measurable consumer impact."

Counts added, "We have the expertise to understand brands' goals and the broad-based experience to deliver on what matters most: ROI, audience reach and affinity, and expanded impact through end-to-end solutions that leverage key media channels and online community."

