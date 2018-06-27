IAG Magnifies Impact Of Brand Activations

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Activations Group (www.iactivations.com) is announcing its formation to provide unique opportunities to catalyze brand activations and product launches through highly immersive "gamified" experiences and content. IAG's founders, Escape Entertainment and Paradiso, recognized leaders in the emerging experiential gamification industry, have proven that immersive social games, when well-conceived and produced, serve as powerful, highly-measurable vehicles for ingraining key brand attributes while strengthening engagement and dramatically enhancing reach and resonance. Escape Entertainment, a New York City based international gamification enterprise with an extensive experiential marketing portfolio and premier immersive entertainment venues, and Paradiso, the critically-acclaimed immersive theatrical experience, have received numerous awards for their work, and cultivated reputations for creating highly immersive gamified brand activations. They have served a wide variety Fortune 500 clients including Amgen, Discovery, Hearst, Brown Forman (Jack Daniels), Sony, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., and Unilever and their collective activations have directly engaged hundreds of thousands of participants, generated tens of millions of impressions and exceeded all expectations for their brand clients.
Brad Albright, IAG's Managing Partner and Escape Entertainment founder and CEO, said, "The launch of Immersive Activations Group represents a breakthrough in the experiential gamification market, integrating acclaimed creative and production talent, seasoned marketing specialists, and global relationships with top brand and agency strategists and marketers. Our standalone venues have served as an incubator, allowing us to work with hundreds of companies and engage with hundreds of thousands of customers, to test and perfect our content development and production skills, and to grow our robust intellectual property portfolio."
The Paradiso team that is now part of IAG includes immersive theater luminary and brand activation specialist Michael Counts, who has been called a "mad genius" and a "master of immersive theater" by the New York Times and "one of the most fertile imaginations working in New York theater today" as well as Jennifer Worthington, a seasoned producer who has an extensive background in both the film and nightclub industries, having worked as a senior executive for Jerry Bruckheimer Films as well as launching the Coyote Ugly bars in Las Vegas.
"Our strategy is a reflection of the pioneering work both companies have done in the immersive "branded content" space," Worthington said. "Gamified types of entertainment engage people in a deeper and more memorable way. It really makes the brand experience sticky and extensible. Utilizing our proprietary technology, Immersive Activations Group works with brands to deliver immersive experiences that align with their values, goals, and target audiences to deliver a new and potent opportunity that achieves highly-measurable consumer impact."
Counts added, "We have the expertise to understand brands' goals and the broad-based experience to deliver on what matters most: ROI, audience reach and affinity, and expanded impact through end-to-end solutions that leverage key media channels and online community."
Media Contact:
Jennifer Worthington
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iag-magnifies-impact-of-brand-activations-300673129.html
SOURCE Immersive Activations Group
Share this article