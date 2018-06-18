iBASEt Extends the Digital Thread with Release of iBASEt PLM Connector

iBASEt PLM Connector's PLM to MES integration provides manufacturing with continuous response to shifting engineering demands by providing the latest product design and production methods resulting in a more connected, more efficient and more effective production value chain. PLM Connector eliminates the need to manually import engineering data into manufacturing plans and manually try to maintain the production instructions every time engineering changes come downstream into manufacturing. With iBASEt's PLM Connector, organizations can efficiently retrieve data to assembly process plans and work orders for production execution.

"The PLM Connector is another step in our strategy to deliver on the vision of the digital thread, where the flow and transition of data is smooth throughout a product unit's lifecycle," said John Fishell, Vice President of Product Management at iBASEt. "This critical functionality makes it easier for manufacturers to integrate digital data with less chances for error due to manual data translation or transformation."

Without the PLM Connector, organizations must manually import files via the UI and perform cut and paste of data and visuals into work instructions or create and maintain a custom integration. iBASEt's PLM Connector removes the need for manual steps. The data comes over automatically triggered by the workflow in PLM and into a change control process in MES with impact analysis based on where the prior objects where used.

Solar Turbines, a global manufacturer of industrial gas turbines, is using iBASEt's PLM Connector to integrate data from PTC's Windchill MPM Link. At PTC's Live Worx 2018 event representatives from Solar Turbines will be speaking on "Connecting the Digital Thread Between PLM and Manufacturing Execution" s657 - Tuesday, Jun 19, 2:15 PM - 3:00 PM -210AB. The session highlights how Solar Turbines has introduced iBASEt's MES and connected it with their PLM system to deliver on their digital thread vision and increase efficiencies.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions to complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Solumina software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution Systems and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. Solumina is implemented by many industry leaders in the Aerospace and Defense sector, including agencies of the U.S. Government.

