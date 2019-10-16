Ibeo Automotive USA to discuss next-generation solid state LiDAR for future autonomous driving

DETROIT, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paula Jones, president of Ibeo Automotive USA – a subsidiary of the Hamburg, Germany-based LiDAR sensor specialist that was first in mass production, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH – will discuss the challenges of developing next-generation LiDAR at the SAE Innovations in Mobility conference running Oct. 29 – 31 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich.

Her presentation, slated for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, is titled "Solid State LiDAR Technology: A Response to Current Challenges in Autonomous Driving."

Jones will discuss some of the critical issues facing sensing for autonomous driving and how Ibeo is addressing them with the development of its next-generation solid state LiDAR, ibeoNEXT 4D Solid State LiDAR.

Ibeo's solid state approach to LiDAR has no moving parts, is compact and lightweight for easy packaging, and is modular to fit a wide range of applications from ADAS to autonomous. Ibeo expects the ibeoNEXT 4D Solid State LiDAR to offer significant improvements in object detection and recognition over current LiDARs.

For more on the SAE Innovations in Mobility event, visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/innovationsinmobility.

Also at Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo

Ibeo Automotive USA will also highlight its ibeoNEXT sensor and its LiDAR-based software tool chain for ADAS and automated driving validation at booth #AV 204 at the Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich. on October 22 – 24.

To obtain more information on the autonomous technology event, visit: https://www.autonomousvehicletechnologyexpo.com/michigan/en/.

About Ibeo

Ibeo Automotive USA's office is located at 19 Clifford Street, in the heart of downtown Detroit's growing mobility ecosystem (phone: 248-880-0705 website: www.ibeo-usa.com.

Founded in 1998, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH has positioned itself as a global technology leader for LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors and the associated products and software tools. This technology is used in vehicle assistance systems and in the field of autonomous driving. Ibeo has made it its mission to reinvent mobility by transforming vehicles into cooperative partners, thus making road traffic even safer. Ibeo employs more than 400 people at its locations in Hamburg (Germany), Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Detroit (USA). Since 2016, automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG has held a 40 percent share in Ibeo through Zukunft Ventures GmbH.

Further information is available at: https://www.ibeo-as.com/

