ICF Coaching in Organizations (CIO) Announces 2021 Global Board

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF Coaching in Organizations has announced the 2021 Global Board. Preeti D'Mello (India) has been elected as board chair, and Renée Robertson was selected as vice president and chief staff officer. The Global Board is comprised of four directors selected by a Nominating Task Force, the VP of ICF Coaching in Organizations (a staff role) and the CEO, who serves as an ex-officio, non-voting member.

CIO's Global Board will be charged with setting the strategic direction for the organization.

"Now is the time for business leaders to redefine the ways of working and explore how to integrate coaching into their ecosystems. At CIO, our mission is to inspire and enable organizations by providing the gold standards to continually develop their coaching capacity and capability as a mindset, skillset and ultimately an integral part of their culture. I am grateful to lead CIO in this mission to transform how people and organizations work," Robertson said.

The 2021 ICF Coaching in Organizations Global Board is comprised of:

Officers:

Preeti D'Mello, Chair ( India )

Andrea Wanerstrand, PCC (USA), Vice-Chair

Lillian LeBlanc, PCC (USA), Secretary/Treasurer

Directors:

Joydeep Bose ( Singapore )

( ) Iftikar Nadeem , PCC ( Saudi Arabia )

Ex-Officio:

Renée Robertson , PCC ( USA ), Vice President, ICF Coaching in Organizations

Pat Mathews, MCC (USA), Global Board Chair*

Magdalena Nowicka Mook (USA), CEO, ICF

*ICF Global Board Representative

More information is available at coachingfederation.org/coaching-in-organizations.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 40,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tyler Parker, Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator, ICF

+1.859.551.3902

[email protected]







SOURCE International Coaching Federation