ICG Publicists Awards Set For February 7, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) IATSE Local 600 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon will take place Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The awards, which traditionally occur the week leading up to the Academy Awards®, will be presented in the following categories: Motion Picture Showman of the Year, Television Showman of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Movie Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. More than 800 industry leaders are expected to attend the awards luncheon. Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair.

International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards (ICG, Local 600)

"The ICG Publicists Awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding creative efforts in publicity and promotion campaigns covering a large spectrum of productions," said Menke. "These campaigns give voice to the movies and television shows and are most often responsible for their worldwide successes."

The 2019-2020 timeline for the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards is:

TV Publicity Campaign presentations THURS, November 7, 2019

TV Publicity Campaign nominees announced WED, November 13, 2019

Motion Picture Publicity Campaign presentations TUES, January 7 , 2020

, 2020 Motion Picture Publicity Campaign nominees announced WED, January 8 , 2020

, 2020 Winners announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon FRI, February 7 , 2020

*Dates subject to change

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Movie Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers' union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

