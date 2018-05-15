ICO-Listing Website ListICO.io Announces Planned Survey of the Site That Will Attract a Reward in the Form of ETH for 5 Lucky Participants

LEEDS, England, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ListICO website announced a short survey to its visitors in order to improve the website user experience. Survey will commence on May 15-June 10, 2018, and on the end, five lucky participants will be rewarded with 0,1 ETH each.

Besides updating the ICO list of the best upcoming and active initial coin offerings (ICO), ListICO provides sufficient and reliable information about the fast-growing blockchain and cryptocurrency world.

The site, which has a list of well over 500 ICOs and has worked with nearly every major successful ICO, is renowned for listing both live, upcoming, pre-ICOs as well as ended ICOs.

"We aim to improve user experience with the aid of this survey as well as make upcoming and ongoing crypto ICO, also known as initial coin offerings, easily trackable," said Norbert Halasz, the founder of listico.io.

In addition to being an open-access website, listico.io updates its upcoming ICOs and ongoing ICOs on a daily basis to ensure that users or visitors to the site don't miss out on the best ICO opportunities.

Listico.io offers excellent service and boasts an active Twitter community, which helps the site stand out from other ICO-listing websites in the industry.

Another interesting fact about listico.io is that the site has various ways of providing updates about ICOs such as Facebook, ListICO blog, Twitter, Reddit and newsletters.

The updates provided by ICOs on listico.io can be relied on or used by journalists, analysts and any ICO enthusiast.

With its team of ICO professionals and technical experts who are well adept with the crypto market, visitors to listico.io can be assured of an improved and better user experience at the end of the survey.

The survey, which will take place on the website, will be in the form of question and answer. And users or visitors to the site who participate in the questionnaire will have a chance to win 0,1 ETH.

For more information or inquiry about LISTICO and the upcoming survey or to participate, visit:

Survey: https://www.listico.io/ico-list-questionnaire.php

ICO Listing: https://www.listico.io/ico-listing.php

ICO List: https://www.listico.io

Contact:

info@listico.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ico-listing-website-listicoio-announces-planned-survey-of-the-site-that-will-attract-a-reward-in-the-form-of-eth-for-5-lucky-participants-300648322.html

SOURCE ListICO

