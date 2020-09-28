iCroft Garden: Automate Your Way to a Lush, Bountiful Garden

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCroft Garden announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for the development of a smart sensor pod and an AI driven app. The iCroft Garden mission is simple: To help people grow flourishing gardens with minimal effort — while using as little of the Earth's resources as possible.

Using sensing technology, machine-learning and deep-learning techniques, our engineers and agricultural scientists have developed a data platform and artificial intelligence that commercial farmers use today through our parent company, iCroft Farm.

iCroft Garden SENS POD and App. Showing early features and functionality the iCroft Garden Duo will help Gardners tend to there Fruits and Vegitables. iCroft SENS POD in a backyard raisebed helping grow strawberries.

iCroft Garden takes these proven techniques and applies them to your at-home garden. Just like our commercial farmers, our iCroft Gardeners will learn:

About the overall health of your garden

Optimal growing conditions for your garden, tailored for you

Local environment and weather conditions

Watering advice

And, with an optional premium subscription to the "Photosynthesis" level of the iCroft Garden app, you will also receive:

Helpful insights that will not only help you save water, but will allow you to grow bigger, better-quality organic fruits and vegetables

Gain valuable insights about your gardens plant health and open risks to things like fungus and pests

The ability to connect with other iCroft Garden subscribers in your area. Share your harvest, trade advice and tips, and grow your local iCroft Garden community just as your garden grows!

Continuous tailored recommendations for your garden based on your garden's real-time performance.

At iCroft Garden our design and engineering teams are led by experienced professionals that have launched products both into the consumer world and into space! So, we know that our design needs to look right, but also needs to work. With help from our Kickstarter supporters iCroft Garden is designing iCroft SENS POD to meet the highest standards of weather proofing and intrusion protection along with electronics safety and reliability standards. The SENS POD will also make you the envy of your gardening friends and neighbors!

For more information check us out at: www.iCroftGarden.com

To Contribute to our Kickstarter please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/icroftgarden/icroft-garden-automate-your-way-to-a-lush-bountiful-garden

Media Contact: Soummya Datta, [email protected]

