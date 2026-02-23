IDOC Wraps The Connection 2026 with Major Announcements for Its Membership and Independent Optometry

Breakthrough new Ophthalmic Lens offer, exclusive easyvision™ contact lens range, and unmatched Huvitz program unveiled as IDOC delivers on its promise to make independent ownership easier



NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDOC , the leading privately held U.S. Alliance for independent optometrist business owners, concluded its annual flagship conference, The Connection 2026: The Future in Focus, bringing together more than a thousand independent optometrists, practice leaders, and industry partners for three days of education, collaboration, and innovation.

Held Feb. 12–15 in Orlando, the event featured a visionary keynote, more than 30 breakout sessions, peer-to-peer roundtables, hands-on optical training, and a robust sponsor marketplace with 60+ vendor partners showcasing the latest in technology and practice solutions — all in service of IDOC's mission to make independent ownership easier.

"The energy at The Connection this year was incredible because you could feel how aligned everything we're building is with what independent practices actually need," said IDOC CEO Dave Brown. "Our north star has always been to make independent ownership easier and more rewarding. Everything we shared this week moves us closer to that, helping practices thrive without having to compromise their independence, while empowering them to change lives through better sight."

Beyond education and networking, The Connection served as a launchpad for several new IDOC initiatives designed to strengthen independent practices through smarter product offerings, stronger operational support, and the collective power of the IDOC community.

Introducing Clerra: A New IDOC Labs Ophthalmic Lens Range for Independents

Among the most anticipated announcements was a preview of Clerra, a comprehensive ophthalmic lens range designed exclusively for independent practices and available only through IDOC Labs. The Clerra range covers 90% of most practices dispensing needs into one streamlined portfolio — simplifying selection, optimizing dispensing, and delivering the highest-quality designs across a broad range of materials and coatings, all priced to save practices at least 25% off their typical lab invoice. By leveraging IDOC's global supply chain, the new range offers market-leading value — enabling typical $1M-revenue practices to save up to $50,000 annually while reducing dependence on branded lenses.

IDOC Labs is the laboratory subsidiary of IDOC and includes Three Rivers Optical (TRO), delivering industry-leading turnaround times and access to the latest lens technology.

More details on Clerra will be shared in the coming months.

easyvision™: Quality Lenses, Better Value, and Stronger Margins for Members

IDOC also highlighted the upcoming launch of easyvision, its new member-exclusive contact lens range manufactured by CooperVision to the same specifications as its branded daily lenses. easyvision is designed to help IDOC members protect their in-practice contact lens business while offering patients better value, which leads to customer retention.

With costs up to 30% lower than branded equivalents, easyvision will enable IDOC members to deliver patient savings without sacrificing margin, while also reducing the risk of reorders moving to third-party sellers. Ordering opens March 30, 2026, exclusively for IDOC members.

New Huvitz Exam Lane Program for Members

To further support practice growth and clinical advancement, IDOC unveiled a new member program providing access to exam lane equipment from Huvitz, a leading global manufacturer, distributed in the U.S. by Coburn Technologies at best-in-market pricing.

Leveraging IDOC's global purchasing power, the program offers over 50% off Huvitz list prices, giving members access to equipment at prices 30% below the lowest available in the U.S., with no volume or value commitments. It also includes enhanced protections and support, such as: a four-year warranty, fixed pricing through March 31, 2027, and delivery within two weeks of ordering.

Through these new initiatives and the momentum of The Connection, IDOC is continuing to build a stronger, more sustainable future for independent optometry — one where doctors have greater choice, better tools, and the freedom to thrive on their own terms.

IDOC: Independent Together.

About IDOC

IDOC is the leading independent alliance in the U.S. and part of the world's largest community of passionate, independent optometrist business owners. A global community of over 7,000 optometrist business owners, caring for over 50 million patients, dispensing over 25 million pairs of glasses, and supplying over 1 billion contact lenses every year.

IDOC's purpose is to empower independent optometric business owners to change lives through better sight. The organization delivers the benefits of scale through access to the world's largest vertically integrated optical supply chain, alongside world-class strategic and operational support dedicated exclusively to independent practices. For more information, visit IDOC.net .

