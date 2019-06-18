IDS Partners With Podium to Help RV and Marine Dealers Improve Customer Interactions

WAKE FOREST, N.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Dealer Systems (IDS), a leading RV and marine dealership software provider, is excited to officially announce its integration with Podium, an all in-one-one platform that makes customer interactions easy for local businesses.

The platform allows dealers to collect and encourage online customer reviews, gather insights on review performance as well as interact with customers in real time via text messaging, web chat, Facebook Messenger or Google Click to Message.

Thanks to these capabilities, dealers can boost their sales, customer satisfaction, employee efficiency and web leads. In fact, according to Podium's research:

Podium customers report an average 6% increase in revenue after using the Podium Messaging Platform

77% of businesses using the Podium Messaging Platform feel that their customers are more satisfied receiving text messages from their business than other forms of communication

Web chat users see 11x more inbound opportunities

Website visitors are 6.3x more likely to become customers when they're invited to chat

"Podium helps to get customers in the door and keep us engaged with the customer," said Adam Grove, the Internet Director at Nyle Maxwell GMC.

"The reputation that we had for our service department prior to joining Podium did not represent the fantastic level of service that our service department gives," said a director from an RV dealership in the Southern US. "Our reputation has been taken from tarnished to shining."

The integration with IDS' dealership management system, Astra G2, will allow RV and marine dealers to seamlessly connect with Podium without requiring a separate login.

Dealers who want to learn more about Podium (www.podium.com) and its integration with the IDS platform should contact their account manager. For additional details on IDS, please visit www.ids-astra.com.

About IDS

IDS (Integrated Dealer Systems) is one of the leading providers of complete software solutions for marine, RV and trailer dealerships. With over 10,000 software users in dealerships across North America, IDS has set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction for 30 years.

About Podium

Podium is an interaction management platform that enables dealerships to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 37,000 local businesses to create over 12 million interactions with their customers a month. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by IVP, Accel, Summit Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

