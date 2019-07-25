IDU Partners with Sage Intacct, bringing together powerful Financial Planning and Analytics capabilities with the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud financial management solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDU, a leading provider of Financial Budgeting and Reporting solutions, today announced its official partnership with Sage Intacct. IDU has been listed as a certified Marketplace partner with Sage Intacct. This partnership means the idu-Concept solution has been thoroughly reviewed and approved by Sage Intacct's partnership team, and that Sage Intacct users can use idu-Concept to integrate seamlessly with their cloud accounting software.

Sage Intacct delivers incredible value to users by empowering finance teams with deep functionality that automates complex processes and provides deep financial and operational insights to help companies grow. Sage Intacct also offers an easy path to extend the solution by seamlessly connecting with other best-in-class solutions like idu-Concept for their financial budgeting, reporting, and forecasting requirements. Sage Intacct focuses on delivering a solution that puts client success first, and that commitment has allowed it to earn the highest customer satisfaction in the industry.

IDU makes budgeting, forecasting, performance management and reporting tools to simplify financial management. Our flagship product, idu-Concept, provides easy, effective budgeting and financial reporting for medium-sized to large businesses. idu-Concept integrates easily with Sage Intacct, reducing budget cycles from months to weeks.

The idu-Concept integration with Sage Intacct offers real-time, online access to information in a format that is easy to use and understand by both financial and non-financial managers. Instant access to key information allows the business to react faster to deviations from the plan. It also increases cost-center managers' involvement, empowerment, and ownership of the numbers.

"We've built a thriving partner community and marketplace, with solutions that help companies extend the value of Sage Intacct," said Eileen Wiens, VP of Business Development, Sage Intacct. "Our customers choose Sage Intacct to drive efficiencies across their financial processes, and by automating their budgeting, forecasting and reporting with this integrated solution, IDU helps them further this goal."

IDU's Sage Intacct integration is available to customers via the Sage Intacct Marketplace. To learn more visit the IDU profile page on the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

About IDU

About Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud Financial Management. With the powerful combination of Sage and Intacct, the Sage Business Cloud offers the best capabilities of both companies. In use by organizations from startups to public companies, Sage Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. Hundreds of leading CPA firms and Value Added Resellers also offer Intacct to their clients.

Sage Intacct is based in San Jose, California and an entity of Sage, the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders and a FTSE 100 business. For more information on Sage Intacct, please visit www.sageintacct.com or call 877-437-7765.

