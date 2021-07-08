IEEE SPS Seasonal School 2021 on Signal Processing and Communication Systems for 5G is featuring top experts on LDPC, AI/ML, and 5G

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This IEEE Seasonal School features lectures and interactive sessions in virtual mode from 13-17 Sep 2021. This event is sponsored by the IEEE Signal Processing Society (SPS) and is organized by the IEEE SPS Chapters of Vizag Bay, Long Island, and Finland. The IEEE's first society, the Signal Processing Society is the world's premier professional society for signal processing scientists and professionals since 1948. IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.

The event welcomes participation from researchers, practitioners, and students with a strong interest to learn the latest developments in Signal Processing, Communication Systems, 5G, and AI.

Industry implementations and the IEEE standards group studies have shown that TAMU LDPC has up to 75% savings in area and power over other LDPC designs and two orders of improvements over algebraic-coded implementations. TAMU LDPC is the most advanced Low-Density Parity-Check (LDPC) code technology, originally developed and patented by Texas A&M University (TAMU). Dr. Kiran Gunnam, the primary inventor of TAMU LDPC and now a Distinguished Engineer at Western Digital Research, will be delivering an Opening Distinguished tutorial on "LDPC based Advanced Error Correction Coding and 5G". Prof. Francisco García, Universidad Nebrija will be speaking on the same topic on Day 2 of this school.

The intersection of AI/ML and 5G/6G became a very important topic recently. Dr. Chris Dick from NVIDIA and Mr. C. Ashok Kumar Reddy from Samsung will be speaking about this on Day 3 and Day 5 of this school respectively. Dr. Seong Kim from Xilinx will be speaking on the use of 5G in Smart City Applications on Day 4 of this school.

The 5-day program includes 3 hours of lecture followed by a Q&A session every day. The program and free registration information can be found at https://attend.ieee.org/sps-ss. The Organizing Committee includes Chairs of the three IEEE SPS Chapters: Dr. T.S.N. Murthy, Dr. Jess Donaldson, and Dr. Alex Jung.

